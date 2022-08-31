ECLAC to host regional forum on investment and financing for climate action

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) says it will host a two-day regional forum on investment and financing for climate action in Latin America and the Caribbean.

It said the event is one of the five regional fora on climate initiatives to finance climate action and the sustainable development goals (SDGs) which are being held ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 27) in Egypt November 6-18.

The September 1-2 conference will bring together high-ranking government authorities and international organizations, together with representatives of the private sector, development and commercial banks, and partners in multilateral and bilateral cooperation.

They will participate in the Roundtable on Climate Finance and the Energy Transition in Latin America and the Caribbean at ECLAC headquarters.

The face-to-face and virtual meeting will be opened on Thursday by Amina J. Mohammed, deputy secretary-general of the United Nations, and will feature four thematic panels that will address, among other issues, the energy transition, electromobility, sustainable and equitable supply chains of essential and strategic minerals for the energy transition, and climate financing for the resilience of Small Island States Developing States (SIDS) and other vulnerable states.

“The round table is expected to activate processes to finalize investment agreements between those responsible for project portfolios of the governments of Latin America and the Caribbean and financial institutions, by defining concrete opportunities to advance the sustainable energy transition of the region,” ECLAC said.

It said an analysis of the necessary political changes and the bottlenecks that exist for financing and the interaction with sources of financing and investment, both public and private, to mobilize action towards COP 27 will also be examined.

CMC/