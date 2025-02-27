Digicel set to shut down 2G network by February 28th

Digicel has announced that it is in the final phase of decommissioning its 2G network, with the complete shutdown scheduled for February 28, 2025. The company is making this transition to focus on more advanced technologies such as 3G, 4G, 4G LTE, and LTE-A, as part of its ongoing commitment to provide a superior digital experience to its customers.

The move aims to enhance call quality, speed up browsing, improve connectivity, and offer better video streaming.

With only days left before the 2G network is completely turned off, Digicel is urging customers who are still using older 2G devices to upgrade immediately to avoid any service interruptions. Customers are advised to ensure their SIM cards are 4G LTE-compatible and that their devices support either 3G or 4G technology.

Typically, 2G devices are older models like push-button phones, often referred to as “bangers,” or early generation smartphones. Customers can visit their nearest Digicel store or check online to verify if their SIM cards and devices need an upgrade.

As the network transition progresses, Digicel remains dedicated to offering its customers seamless connectivity and an enhanced mobile experience.

For more information or assistance, customers can visit their local Digicel store or the company’s website at https://www.digicelgroup.com/jm/en/2g-shutdown