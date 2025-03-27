COJ expands online services with business closure and renewal options

The Companies Office of Jamaica (COJ) has introduced two new online services, Business Name Renewal and Business Closure, to its Electronic Business Registration Form (eBRF) platform.

The announcement was made on Thursday, March 20, 2025, during the agency’s 25th Anniversary Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony.

The new features, accessible via the COJ’s website at www.orcjamaica.com, are designed to enhance customer accessibility and encourage compliance among businesses operating in Jamaica.

Since its launch on August 8, 2019, the eBRF platform has transformed business registration in the country, facilitating the registration of over 15,000 businesses. The latest expansion aims to further streamline the process of managing businesses, reducing administrative burdens for entrepreneurs and stakeholders.

“As part of our strategic vision, the COJ is committed to continuous innovation to better serve our stakeholders,” said Shellie Leon, CEO and Registrar of the COJ. “The integration of Business Name Renewal and Business Closure into the eBRF platform underscores our goal of simplifying processes, improving accessibility, and fostering a culture of compliance among businesses in Jamaica.”

Easier COJ transactions online

The online Business Name Renewal and Business Closure services will allow business owners to complete these transactions without the need for in-person visits, significantly reducing processing time. Additionally, the digitalization of these services is expected to help businesses maintain their registration status and operate within legal guidelines while potentially lowering costs for entrepreneurs.

Under the new system, businesses that fail to renew their registration 14 days before or on the expiry date of their certificate will incur a late fee of $1,000. Additionally, businesses that do not close formally may face penalties, with fees accumulating for every three-year late period. These fees must be settled before a business can be officially closed.

The introduction of these services is part of the COJ’s broader digital transformation strategy, aimed at improving service delivery and making compliance more accessible. By leveraging technology, the COJ hopes to provide more efficient services and support the evolving needs of businesses in a competitive economic landscape.

“We understand the limitations of our physical locations and as such, we must pivot to more convenient, technologically driven options. The onboarding of these services represents the strategic steps we are taking to bring other services online and to facilitate a go-green, go-paperless initiative,” Leon noted.

This initiative follows the COJ’s launch of an online training course platform last year, which aims to educate customers and the public on Beneficial Ownership. The move came after the agency introduced its Beneficial Ownership Hub in April 2023, further reinforcing its commitment to modernization and compliance.

The eBRF platform has played a key role in revolutionizing business registration in Jamaica, enabling entrepreneurs to complete the process online with greater ease. With these new additions, the platform continues to strengthen its role as a vital tool for business owners and a driver of economic growth in Jamaica.

For more details on the eBRF platform and its latest services, visit the Companies Office of Jamaica’s website at www.orcjamaica.com or contact the Customer Support team at (876) 908-4419.