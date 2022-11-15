Mount Gay Distilleries- Rum lovers Paradise

Barbados like many other Caribbean islands has a legacy of sugar cane production embedded in its history. It was out of this rich heritage coupled with the ideal tropical weather conditions for rum production that Mount Gay Distilleries was formed.

Founded in 1703, the most renowned spirits producer is the world’s oldest commercial rum distillery. Its signature tasting explores Barbados’ history as the birthplace of rum. From the founding in 1703 to the legendary leadership of Sir John Gay Alleyne. To the digging of the first and only well. The well still operates to this day, over 300 years later. To the single-strand fields of cane, planted at the estate today. It’s all part of Mount Gay. A story you can taste in every bottle. And a heralded rum heritage. To the people of Barbados, this is more than a rum.

You may visit the original landscape and buildings where it all began on the Historic Distillery Tours that take you through their fully operational rum-making headquarters. Steeped in over 300 years of heritage and expertise, the experiences are tales to be told forever and a rum lover’s paradise.

You will be guided through an in-depth tasting session with rum experts, followed by an interactive cocktail session led by an award-winning mixologist who will provide you with all the tips, tricks, techniques, and recipes as you shake, stir and muddle!

You may also explore the lands, original well, molasses house, fermentation house, distillation house, and bonds.

Of course, the trip would not be complete without a taste of signature rums followed by Bajan lunch at the Mount Gay Visitor Center.