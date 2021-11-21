Barbados Outlines Activities Leading to Republican Status

The Barbados government has sought to give citizens the assurance that the island’s identity will not be impacted by the transition to republic status on November 30.

“November 30 will still be known as Independence Day. And Barbados will still be known as Barbados, not the Republic of Barbados, not Barbados, the Republic. We will simply be known as Barbados. The [national] colors will remain the same blue, aquamarine blue, gold and black,” said Minister of Science, Innovation and Smart Technology, Kay McConney, as she updated the country on plans to commemorate the 55th anniversary of political independence from Britain.

McConney told reporters that the Mia Mottley government was seeking to “complete a journey” that began when the island gained independence in 1966.

- Advertisement -

“This completion of the journey leads us to become a state with a Barbadian as our head of state. And it also brings us to become a state with a Barbadian not only as our head, but where our people have demonstrated the confidence to govern the affairs of our state, still, as part of the British Commonwealth, but without the need for the British monarch to sit as our head.”

She said the President-elect, Dame Sandra Mason, will function in a capacity similar to that of her current role as Governor-General, “with the main difference being that she will be assuming the role of president as a bona fide Barbadian head of state, not acting on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen”.

Dame Sandra will be inaugurated as President of Barbados during a ceremony to declare Barbados a republic, on Monday, November 29.

The historic event will also see the conferring of the Order of the Freedom of Barbados on both the President and His Royal Highness, Prince Charles, who will be in attendance, as well as addresses by the President and His Royal Highness.

Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley and Attorney General Dale Marshall will also take the Oath of Allegiance.

The government said that several commemorative events are scheduled to take place during the week of November 23, with McConney, noting that due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, some of these activities would be “safe zone events” with limited public attendance.

According to the authorities, there will be a parliamentary debate on the Barbados Charter on November 23 and 24, followed a day later by a town hall meeting for the Barbadian Diaspora in the United States.

On Thursday, there will be the launch of Special Commemorative Rum by Mount Gay Distilleries as well as ‘A Conversation with Future Barbados’ focusing on the Citizens’ Charter – Future of Work”.

Friday will see the launch of the CAIPO’s Digitisation Project and on Saturday, there will be the official opening of Golden Square, Bridgetown to which only 145 people will be allowed to attend.

On Sunday, November 28, the National Service of Thanksgiving and Consecration of the new Military Colours will be held at the Wildey Gymnasium, as well as the Naval Flotilla.

On Monday, November 29, the ceremony to declare Barbados a Republic and mark the Inauguration of the President of Barbados at National Heroes’ Square beginning at 11.00 pm (local time) followed Tuesday with the National Honours Ceremony at Golden Square in the capital, Bridgetown at 10.00 am.

McConney said she was encouraging all Barbadians to don their national colors “and truly celebrate the spirit of this historic time and celebrate ourselves for this major step we’re taking as a country”.

Meanwhile, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) leaders are expected to attend the ceremony marking the occasion.

Cabinet Secretary, Hughland Allman, told reporters that based on several requests from the regional and international community to attend this “very auspicious occasion” that invitations had been sent to all CARICOM heads f government.

He said so far, approximately seven CARICOM heads confirmed their attendance, with others expecting to do so in the coming days.

In addition, Allman stated that the heads of government from Liberia and Ghana had been invited to the celebrations and in the event that they are unable to attend may send messages to Barbados.

“It’s a historical occasion for us and with Barbados’ international reputation…a lot of our friends are seeking to share [in the celebrations],” he said, Prince Phillip’s attendance underscores the “good indication of the relationship that exists not only between the countries, but between His Royal Highness and our head of government, basically, where he himself has indicated his desire to attend”.

Allman said the local resident diplomatic corps, which include heads of overseas missions, heads of international organisations, and the Honorary Consular Corps, and non-resident Ambassadors will participate in the celebrations.

The Cabinet Secretary added that all dignitaries arriving on the island would be in compliance with the country’s COVID-19 protocols.

CMC