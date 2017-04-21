Hotel manager killed, four others injured in hotel explosion

Tragedy struck at the Hotel RIU Reggae in Montego Bay, Jamaica when an explosion killed one worker and injured four others on Thursday afternoon.

The dead employee has been identified as Maintenance Manager, Seduro McIntosh

The police report that the five members of the hotel’s maintenance team, were working in a boiler room close to the kitchen when an explosion occurred.

They were taken to hospital where one was pronounced dead and the others admitted, two of whom are said to be in critical condition.

Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, was saddened by the incident and expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased while hoping for the speedy recovery of the injured persons.

“I am deeply saddened about the unfortunate accident that occurred at the Hotel RIU Reggae, which resulted in several injuries and the loss of a life. I offer my sincere condolences to the staff of the hotel as they cope with the aftermath of this tragic incident. I also offer my support to the families and friends of the other injured staff members who are all receiving treatment in the hospital,” said Bartlett.

The adults-only property officially opened in November of last year with some US$60 million invested in the construction of the hotel by the proprietors of the chain.