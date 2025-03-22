South Florida NewsWomen in Focus

Broward County Transit CEO honored among COMTO’s Women Who Move the Nation

Broward County Transit Coree Cuff Lonergan
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Coree Cuff Lonergan, CEO and General Manager of Broward County Transit (BCT), has been recognized as one of the distinguished recipients of the COMTO Women Who Move the Nation (CWWMN) award.

This national honor, presented by the Conference of Minority Transportation Officials (COMTO), acknowledges women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership, innovation, and commitment to advancing mobility and accessibility in the transportation industry.

Each year, COMTO, North America’s premier organization advocating for equity in transportation, selects trailblazing women whose contributions have significantly shaped the field. Lonergan joins a distinguished group of honorees who continue to drive progress in public transit nationwide.

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from COMTO and to be in the company of such accomplished women in the transportation industry,” said Lonergan. “This award reflects the collective efforts of the incredible team at Broward County Transit and our shared commitment to enhancing mobility, accessibility, and innovation in public transportation.”

A trailblazer in the transportation industry, Lonergan has built an impressive career defined by historic achievements and leadership excellence. She made history as the first African American to graduate on time with a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Delaware. Her journey continued at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), where she was one of only three women ever hired in the engineering department in its 50-year history. She later became the first woman Chief Engineer at CSX Railroad and the first African American woman to hold the esteemed post of Chief Engineer for Class 1 Railroads in the country.

In February 2023, Lonergan once again broke barriers as the first woman to lead Broward County Transit, the second-largest transit agency in Florida, serving over two million residents. She is currently spearheading the PREMO plan, a transformational initiative to expand premium transit service by 200 miles in Broward County.

With over 25 years of experience in transportation, engineering, and large-scale infrastructure projects, Lonergan has held key positions in both the private and public sectors, including leadership roles at three Fortune 500 companies and two of the top ten transit agencies in the United States. Before joining BCT, she served as the Vice President of Project Development and Implementation Planning at the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), where she managed critical transit expansion projects, including the $500 million Silver Line Phase 2 rail service to Dulles International Airport.

Her extensive experience also includes overseeing bus and rail operations, infrastructure development, and workforce training programs. Broward County leaders have praised her expertise and vision, with County Administrator Monica Cepero stating, “I am confident that Ms. Lonergan will bring BCT to new heights and enhanced levels of service, particularly in light of the transformational transit-related initiatives we have on Broward’s horizon.”

Since its inception, the CWWMN program has honored more than 150 women who have broken barriers and paved the way for future generations in transportation. Past recipients include prominent figures such as Congresswoman Joyce Beatty, NASA’s Johnson Space Center Director Vanessa Wyche, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, and Federal Transit Administration Deputy Administrator Veronica Vanterpool. Their contributions continue to inspire and shape the future of mobility across the nation.

 

