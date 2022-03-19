Trinidad Police make yet another arms seizure

Advertisement

Police in Trinidad and Tobago have made their second major seizure of arms and ammunition at a warehouse, a few days after they had intercepted AK-47 rifles, AR-15 rifles, pistols, 1,021 rounds of assorted ammunition, and 36 magazines.

In a statement, the Trinidad and Tobago police said a joint exercise was conducted Thursday involving the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), Customs and Excise Division, and Central Division, where they conducted a search of a sealed barrel.

The police said they seized four assault rifles, 18 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 142 rounds of 9mm hollow-point ammunition, 13 rounds of 45 ammunition, 40 rounds of .45 hollow point ammunition, 500 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, 300 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, nine magazines and two drum magazines.

- Advertisement -

The statement quoted Acting Commissioner, Mc Donald Jacob praising the efforts of police officers for “another successful intelligence-led exercise”.

Earlier this month, Jacob warned criminals that the police intend to “intensity the pressure on them after a large cache of weapons, including nine AK-47 rifles, were seized during an exercise involving several security agencies.

“When we remove the weapons, we will reduce the incidence of crime,” Jacob said adding that the police service intends to intensify the pressure on the criminal elements operating within society by channeling resources and working strategically with other agencies to remove illegal firearms from our communities.

As in the previous case, no one has been detained in connection with the discovery of the cache of weapons.

CMC/