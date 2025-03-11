Travel

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana officially opens in the Dominican Republic

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Playa Hotels & Resorts has officially opened the doors to Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, a newly reimagined, all-inclusive resort along the scenic shores of Uvero Alto Beach.

This marks the second Wyndham Alltra property in the Dominican Republic, further expanding Playa’s footprint in the Caribbean’s thriving tourism sector.

The resort, designed to blend modern luxury with the rich cultural essence of the Dominican Republic, features 620 stylishly appointed rooms, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a full-service spa. One of its standout attractions is one of the country’s largest free-form pools, offering ample space for relaxation.

“We are thrilled to expand our presence in the Dominican Republic with the opening of Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana,” said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer of Playa Hotels & Resorts. “This addition reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional all-inclusive experiences while supporting the island’s tourism growth.”

Families and adventure-seekers alike will find plenty to enjoy, including the new Splash Island Water Park, set to debut this summer. The park will feature a lazy river, high-speed tube slides, and a dynamic kiddie splash zone, making it a must-visit for guests of all ages.

Culinary experiences take center stage at the resort, with five à la carte restaurants, a buffet, a pizzeria, and a café, offering flavors from around the world. The property also boasts nine bars and lounges, including Twisted Olive, which pairs live entertainment with expertly crafted cocktails.

Each fully renovated room and suite at Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana is designed with comfort in mind, featuring a furnished patio, complimentary Wi-Fi, and a daily restocked minibar. The décor draws inspiration from the Caribbean’s colonial heritage, incorporating vibrant hues that reflect the natural beauty of Punta Cana.

For a limited time, Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana is offering special rates starting at $249 per night (double occupancy), with kids staying free. To book or learn more, visit alltrabyplaya.com.

