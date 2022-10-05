The Pitons St. Lucia

St. Lucia is often described as the beauty of the Caribbean and adventure seekers will definitely find plenty of things to do on this magnificent island with its crescent-shaped beaches, rainforest, small fishing villages, waterfalls, reefs, and its crown jewel, the Piton mountains.

Part of the UNESCO World Heritage site, the Pitons are St. Lucia’s twin towering peaks and prime topographic features. What stands out most about the Pitons is that together, they make for a majestic and carefully composed natural monument, but in actuality, they are located in two different communities. These distinctive peaks soar out of the sea to great heights. The Gros Piton to the south is 2618 feet high, and the Petit Piton is 2460 feet high.

The Pitons were formed by volcanic activity over 200,000 years ago. There are many ways to experience the best of the Pitons while in Saint Lucia. You may hike up Gros Piton, where you can expect to see a variety of plants, trees, and wildlife species on your way to the top.

If you’re a diver, you can explore them as underwater cliffs; St. Lucia is a great diving location, and it is possible to snorkel or go scuba diving at the foot of the Pitons. You may also visit surrounding areas during the day where you’ll be able to catch a glimpse and feel the enchantment of this natural landmark.

If your only desire is to admire them from afar the colorful fishing village of Soufriere affords a panoramic vista of the twin peaks – especially from the Tet Paul Nature Trail. Some hotels also boast breathtaking views of them.

Or you can head out on a boat ride which will allow you to approach and scope the Pitons right out on the Caribbean Sea. Many boat tours are available in St. Lucia whether during the early hours of the day or around sunset, and of course the package would not be complete without the availability of a helicopter tour to see the majestic twin peaks from above.

Whether by land sea or air the best thing about visiting the Pitons will be the amazing photos you’ll get to go home with afterward.