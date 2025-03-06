KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to launch operations in Guyana on June 4

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will officially begin operations in Guyana on June 4, marking a major step forward in the country’s international travel network.

This new service promises to enhance travel options between Guyana and Europe, providing broader access to destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

To prepare for the launch, Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and his team met with KLM representatives on Wednesday at the Ministry of Public Works headquarters. The delegation included Regional Manager Dirk Buitelaar, Country Sales Manager for Suriname and Guyana Nalini Kanhai, and Sales Manager for Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao Danilo De Freytas.

The meeting focused on finalizing the operational and logistical framework for KLM’s entry into the Guyanese market, covering key aspects such as regulatory compliance, infrastructure requirements, and market strategies.

Edghill expressed enthusiasm for the new service, emphasizing its potential to boost tourism, trade, and economic growth. He also pointed out the added benefit of increased travel options for passengers flying between Guyana and Europe.

“This marks an exciting new chapter in our efforts to enhance international connectivity, particularly with Europe,” Edghill said. “KLM’s entry will provide travelers with greater access to a broad range of destinations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.”

KLM will operate from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA), offering expanded travel options and seamless connections to the airline’s extensive global network.

This launch complements recent improvements to Guyana’s international connectivity, including new routes to cities such as Houston, St. Lucia, London, Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Grenada, and Colombia. Together, these developments further position Guyana as an increasingly accessible destination on the global stage.