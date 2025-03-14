JN Bank encourages travel to Peru with new savings initiative

As international travel rebounds, more Jamaicans are setting their sights on visa-free destinations, with Peru emerging as a top choice. The South American country, known for its vibrant culture, rich history, and adventurous offerings, is quickly becoming a must-visit spot for Jamaican travelers seeking new experiences beyond the Caribbean.

Onya Tinglin, owner of Saskia Skyers Adventures, a travel company specializing in organizing trips for Jamaicans, highlights Peru’s affordability and diverse attractions as key reasons for its rising popularity.

“The cost of hotels, transportation, food, and activities in Peru is very affordable. Unlike other regional destinations, such as the Dominican Republic, which shares similarities with Jamaica in terms of climate and beaches, Peru offers a completely different atmosphere, from its unique architecture to its diverse landscapes,” Tinglin explained.

While Cusco remains a major attraction due to its proximity to Machu Picchu, Lima, the country’s capital, is also drawing tourists. Situated along the Pacific Ocean, Lima boasts a blend of colonial architecture, modern city life, and an exciting food scene. Visitors can explore historical sites, experience the Bohemian art culture in Barranco, or take part in thrilling activities such as paragliding over the cliffs of Miraflores and surfing along the coast.

Recognizing the growing interest in Peru among Jamaican travelers, JN Bank has launched its latest savings initiative, JN Bank Savings Dreamz, offering customers a chance to win an all-inclusive seven-day vacation to Lima. The promotion is open to both new and existing customers who commit to saving consistently for a year.

- Advertisement -

“We want to encourage a culture of saving while rewarding our customers with opportunities to achieve their travel goals,” said Saniah Spencer, marketing executive at JN Group. “Lima has become a top destination for Jamaicans, offering a unique and exciting travel experience. Through this initiative, we hope to inspire more people to explore new parts of the world.”

For first-time visitors, Tinglin advises travelers to check the weather before departure, as Lima experiences different seasons from the Caribbean. “During Jamaica’s summer, Lima is in winter, so packing appropriately is essential,” she noted. Additionally, she recommends securing an e-SIM or purchasing a SIM card at the airport for connectivity, as well as investing in travel insurance for added security.

With its affordability, cultural richness, and thrilling activities, Lima is proving to be an attractive destination for Jamaicans, and JN Bank’s latest initiative is making it even more accessible.