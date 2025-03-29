Jamaica Tourist Board wins Silver ADDY Award for cinematic advertisement

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has received a prestigious 2025 American Advertising Award (ADDY) from the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF), recognizing excellence in advertising.

The JTB was honored with a Silver ADDY in the cinematography category for its “Where Your Heart Belongs” advertisement, which was produced in partnership with Jamaican creative agency The Limners and Bards Limited.

The award-winning ad, released in winter 2024, captures the essence of Jamaica and evokes a deep sense of nostalgia, encouraging viewers to return to the island to experience its warmth, culture, and scenic beauty. The campaign successfully highlights the island’s unique appeal and invites both new and returning visitors to reconnect with “where their hearts belong.”

“There is a ‘vibe’ that can only be found in Jamaica, and through this advertisement, we have showcased that exact sentiment,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism. “Our advertising team works tirelessly to encapsulate the spirit of Jamaica and present it to a global audience. Winning this prestigious award is a testament to their dedication and talent.”

The American Advertising Awards, commonly known as the ADDYs, is the advertising industry’s largest competition, recognizing outstanding creative work. Organized annually by the American Advertising Federation (AAF), the competition operates on a three-tier system:

Local Level: Competitions held by local AAF chapters.

Competitions held by local AAF chapters. District Level: Local winners advance to compete in one of 15 district competitions.

Local winners advance to compete in one of 15 district competitions. National Level: District winners vie for the coveted National ADDY Awards.

The JTB’s Silver ADDY was awarded at the local level by the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF), the only non-American member of the AAF. Entries are judged by a panel of industry professionals from outside the region based on criteria such as visual storytelling, technical proficiency, and overall impact.

“Jamaica offers every visitor a vacation tailored to their interests,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism at the Jamaica Tourist Board. “Through this award-winning advertisement, our team has done an exceptional job in conveying this message to a broader audience. We are honored to have our work recognized by both the AAF and CAF.”

To view the “Where Your Heart Belongs” advertisement, please visit this link.