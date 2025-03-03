Travel

Jamaica Tourist Board expands US team with three new appointments

Jamaica Tourist Board
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has strengthened its U.S. team with the appointment of three new Business Development Officers, aiming to boost growth in key markets across the Northeast, Western, and Mid-Western regions.

The newly appointed officers are Ricardo Henry, Ray Lee, and O’Neil Walters, each bringing valuable expertise to their respective territories.

Ricardo Henry will serve as the Business Development Officer for the Northeast, operating from Baltimore, Maryland. His responsibilities include Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Henry previously worked as a Promotions & Events Officer at JTB’s headquarters in Kingston, Jamaica, where he played a pivotal role in executing marketing initiatives.

Ray Lee takes on the role of Business Development Officer for the Western region, based in Dallas, Texas. His coverage includes New Mexico, Arizona, Texas, and Oklahoma. Lee brings a wealth of experience from his previous role as a Business Development Officer for Sandals Resorts, where he was instrumental in expanding market reach.

O’Neil Walters has been appointed as the Business Development Officer for the Mid-West, operating from Cleveland, Ohio. His territory encompasses Michigan, Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. Walters previously served as the Senior Director of Global Marketing at the Dale Caldwell Foundation, where he led successful marketing campaigns on a global scale.

Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism for Jamaica, expressed enthusiasm about the new appointments. “We’re excited to welcome these impressive talents to our U.S. team,” Rose said. “Ricardo, Ray, and O’Neil bring an invigorating enthusiasm for Jamaica and a strong commitment to their roles. We are confident that their contributions will drive significant growth in these crucial U.S. markets.”

These appointments come as part of JTB’s broader strategy to enhance its market presence and attract more U.S. travelers to Jamaica’s shores.

