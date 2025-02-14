Jamaica Tourist Board brings Carnival spirit to New York City

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) surprised downtown office workers and visitors at New York City’s Brookfield Place on Wednesday, February 12 with a full day of festivities. The event celebrated the island’s upcoming Carnival and spring break season, plus the launch of its new “Contrast” campaign—an invitation for travelers to rediscover their most relaxed selves in Jamaica.

The daylong pop-up featured live reggae music and dazzling performances by traditional “mas” Carnival dancers as well as free samples of Jamaican candies, banana chips, and authentic Jamaican Blue Mountain coffee. Visitors also enjoyed complimentary patties from local Caribbean restaurant Jumieka Grand and had the opportunity to enter to win a free four-day Jamaica getaway in partnership with hotels including Iberostar, Deja Resort, The Cliff Hotel and Breathless Montego Bay – bringing them one step closer to experiencing Jamaica’s vibrant culture firsthand.

“Through nonstop music, food, and fun, we brought a taste of sun-soaked Jamaica and our signature Irie spirit to New Yorkers during the heart of winter,” said Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett. “But there’s nothing quite like experiencing Jamaica firsthand. From the electrifying energy of Carnival to the year-round allure of our six diverse resort areas, visitors can indulge in everything from pristine beaches and exhilarating outdoor adventures to rich cultural experiences and luxury offerings.”

The JTB was also joined by certified Jamaica Travel Specialists as well as representatives from destination hotel partners including Palladium Resorts, Catalonia Montego Bay, The Cliff Hotel, Deja All-Inclusive Resort, Riu Resorts, Royalton Resorts, Bahia Principe Resorts, Sandals Resorts, and Breathless Resorts.

This event kicked off the Jamaica Tourist Board Winter Sales Blitz from February 11-13, where a group of dedicated agents, hotel partners and JTB reps visited hundreds of travel advisors and agencies across New York, including Westchester, Long Island, and Brooklyn.

“Our incredible tourism partners, including our sales team, travel specialists, and hoteliers, successfully drive visibility, attraction, and sales for Jamaica every year,” said Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White. “With their hard work and dedication, we are able to maintain and improve visitation each year. In fact, we’re already off to a strong start this winter with an almost 13% increase in airline seats year-over-year. We were ecstatic to see all the Jamaican pride being shared at this lively New York event and are eternally grateful to our partners for their ongoing support.”