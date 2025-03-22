Travel

Jamaica showcases cycling tourism at 2025 Philly Bike Expo

Jamaica Tourist Board
Pictured: Members of the Jamaica Tourist Board and Philly Bike Expo attendees gather at the Philadelphia Art Museum before a group ride to the PA Convention Center.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) highlighted the island as a premier global cycling destination at the 2025 Philly Bike Expo, an annual event that gathers cycling enthusiasts for a weekend of exhibitions, seminars, and community engagement. The JTB’s participation included a series of events on March 7 and 8, showcasing Jamaica’s vibrant cycling culture and tourism offerings.

On Friday evening, the JTB hosted an exclusive social gathering at VeloJawn, a local bike shop and event space, where attendees experienced Jamaican cuisine and music. The following morning, in collaboration with cycling apparel brand Pinebury, the JTB organized a group bike ride led by Jamaica’s National Cycling Coach, Carlton Simmonds. Riders departed from the steps of the Philadelphia Art Museum and concluded at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, where they were treated to Blue Mountain Coffee and authentic Jamaican patties.

Later that day, the JTB and Coach Simmonds conducted an insightful seminar titled “Jamaica: Pedaling Through Reggae Paradise,” offering attendees a closer look at the island’s extensive cycling opportunities. Carey Dennis, Business Development Officer at the JTB, engaged with cycling enthusiasts at the event, sharing details about Jamaica’s diverse biking terrain and upcoming cycling experiences.

“Jamaica’s stunning and varied natural landscapes make it an excellent destination for cyclists looking for an unforgettable adventure,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism. “The global cycling market continues to grow year after year, and we are well equipped to accommodate demand – whether it’s mountain biking in the breathtaking Blue Mountains, competing in an annual race like Jakes Off-Road Triathlon, or finding community in local groups like the Simmonds Cycling Club, we offer a riding experience for all types of cyclists.”

Each year, hundreds of visitors explore Jamaica’s scenic cycling corridors, including routes such as Kingston-Holywell, Kingston-Port Royal, and Ocho Rios-Montego Bay. These routes take cyclists through lush rainforests, along coastal paths, and into vibrant communities. For those seeking a guided experience, flagship bike tour operator Discover Jamaica by Bike is offering a 6-Day Ultimate Experience from May 1-7, 2025. The expert-led tour will take participants through the island’s diverse landscapes, offering an immersive cycling journey.

“Thanks to our premier local partners, cyclists visiting Jamaica will enjoy an array of incredible cycling-friendly adventures, experiences, and accommodations,” said Donovan White, Director of Tourism, Jamaica. “Our island offers the unique opportunity to combine bike adventures with immersive cultural, culinary, and wellness experiences. Visitors can embark on a reggae tour of Kingston, refuel at iconic restaurants like Rick’s Café, and enjoy restorative treatments at our many resort spas.”

With a growing global interest in cycling tourism, Jamaica continues to position itself as a top destination for riders seeking both adventure and cultural enrichment.

 

