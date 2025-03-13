Travel

Jamaica kicks off spring travel season with NYC celebration

Jamaica spring travel
Pictured (left to right): Ricardo Henry, Business Development Officer, JTB; Victoria Harper, District Sales Manager, JTB; Donovan White, Director of Tourism, JTB; Fiona Fennell, Public Relations and Communications Manager, JTB; Philip Rose, Deputy Director of Tourism, JTB.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) officially launched the island’s spring travel season with a lively celebration in New York City.

Held at Jumieka Grand, the city’s newest Jamaican restaurant, the event brought together tourism leaders, media professionals, travel agents, and community members for an evening of authentic Caribbean culture, music, and cuisine.

The event featured appearances by key JTB officials, including Director of Tourism Donovan White, Deputy Director of Tourism Philip Rose, Public Relations and Communications Manager Fiona Fennell, District Sales Manager Victoria Harper, and Business Development Officer Ricardo Henry. Guests were treated to a taste of Jamaica’s renowned hospitality, enjoying flavorful dishes crafted by celebrated Caribbean Chef Kemis Lawrence, alongside live reggae performances and dazzling Carnival dancers.

During his address, Director White highlighted Jamaica’s record-breaking tourism figures for 2025, noting an unprecedented 1.6 million airline seats bringing visitors to the island. He also shared updates on Jamaica’s expanding hospitality sector, including upcoming hotel developments at Princess Resorts and Grand Palladium, as well as infrastructure improvements such as the new international airport in Negril and the expansion of Montego Bay’s airport terminal.

“New and upcoming hotel expansions across several properties will meet growing demand, while our expanding airport and highway infrastructure will make travel to and around the island more seamless than ever,” White said. “And for the first time, visitors can plan their trip with the help of AI, thanks to the 24-hour Virtual Jamaica Travel Specialist, available on our website.”

- Advertisement -

Deputy Director Philip Rose echoed White’s enthusiasm, emphasizing Jamaica’s dedication to enhancing the visitor experience through cultural events. He highlighted the upcoming “Season of Excitement,” which includes high-profile events such as the inaugural Grand Slam Track competition (April 4-6) and Carnival in Jamaica (April 21-28).

“As we enter the spring travel season, Jamaica will continue to leverage its premier cultural events like Carnival to drive tourism and offer unforgettable experiences,” said Rose. “Carnival in Jamaica is a vibrant and colorful celebration deeply rooted in Caribbean history, and we are delighted to bring a taste of this iconic event to New York.”

The evening underscored Jamaica’s commitment to strengthening its position as a leading travel destination while offering a glimpse into the rich cultural experiences awaiting visitors in the months ahead.

More Stories

Grenada foodie

Grenada named best Caribbean island for foodies by UK consumer survey

Grenada has been ranked the Top Overall Caribbean Island and the Best Destination for Foodies in a prestigious survey conducted by Which? Travel, the...
Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove

Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove to debut in 2026

Blue Diamond Resorts is set to introduce its latest luxury all-inclusive venture in Jamaica, with Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove slated to debut in...
Antigua Carnival has launched with festival organisers offering visitors and residents new and exciting carnival experiences (Photos Courtesy The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Antigua and Barbuda launches 2025 Carnival with ‘Itz A Vibe’ theme

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is inviting revelers from around the world to experience the 2025 Antigua Carnival, set to take place from...
Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana officially opens in the Dominican Republic

Playa Hotels & Resorts has officially opened the doors to Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, a newly reimagined, all-inclusive resort along the scenic shores of...
Jamaica's Consul Genenal Oliver Mair and Jamaica Tourist Board’s Phillip Rose join Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera to celebrate the airline’s new daily Montego Bay–Fort Lauderdale route.

Caribbean Airlines launches new daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Montego Bay

Caribbean Airlines celebrated a major milestone on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Island SPACE Museum in Broward County to mark the launch...
Caribbean tourism leaders

Caribbean tourism leadership honored at PATWA International Travel Awards

Caribbean tourism leaders received top accolades at the 25th edition of the Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA) World Tourism & Aviation Leaders’ Summit...
KLM Royal Dutch Airlines

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to launch operations in Guyana on June 4

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines will officially begin operations in Guyana on June 4, marking a major step forward in the country’s international travel network. This...
Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean expands Artist Discovery Program to highlight Bahamian culture

Royal Caribbean has announced the expansion of its Artist Discovery Program from onboard showcases to onshore experiences, providing a significant platform for Bahamian artists—including...
Edmund Bartlett jamaica tourism

Jamaica implements visa waiver for Dominican Republic visitors

Visitors from the Dominican Republic can now travel to Jamaica without a visa for stays of up to 180 days, following the implementation of...
Princess Grand Jamaica – Green Island, Jamaica

Spring break escapes: Top Caribbean and Mexico resorts

As winter fades, families across the U.S. are gearing up for spring break, seeking sun-soaked getaways that offer both relaxation and excitement. Whether you're looking...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Grenada foodie

Grenada named best Caribbean island for foodies by UK consumer survey

Skip to content