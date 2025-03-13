Jamaica kicks off spring travel season with NYC celebration

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) officially launched the island’s spring travel season with a lively celebration in New York City.

Held at Jumieka Grand, the city’s newest Jamaican restaurant, the event brought together tourism leaders, media professionals, travel agents, and community members for an evening of authentic Caribbean culture, music, and cuisine.

The event featured appearances by key JTB officials, including Director of Tourism Donovan White, Deputy Director of Tourism Philip Rose, Public Relations and Communications Manager Fiona Fennell, District Sales Manager Victoria Harper, and Business Development Officer Ricardo Henry. Guests were treated to a taste of Jamaica’s renowned hospitality, enjoying flavorful dishes crafted by celebrated Caribbean Chef Kemis Lawrence, alongside live reggae performances and dazzling Carnival dancers.

During his address, Director White highlighted Jamaica’s record-breaking tourism figures for 2025, noting an unprecedented 1.6 million airline seats bringing visitors to the island. He also shared updates on Jamaica’s expanding hospitality sector, including upcoming hotel developments at Princess Resorts and Grand Palladium, as well as infrastructure improvements such as the new international airport in Negril and the expansion of Montego Bay’s airport terminal.

“New and upcoming hotel expansions across several properties will meet growing demand, while our expanding airport and highway infrastructure will make travel to and around the island more seamless than ever,” White said. “And for the first time, visitors can plan their trip with the help of AI, thanks to the 24-hour Virtual Jamaica Travel Specialist, available on our website.”

Deputy Director Philip Rose echoed White’s enthusiasm, emphasizing Jamaica’s dedication to enhancing the visitor experience through cultural events. He highlighted the upcoming “Season of Excitement,” which includes high-profile events such as the inaugural Grand Slam Track competition (April 4-6) and Carnival in Jamaica (April 21-28).

“As we enter the spring travel season, Jamaica will continue to leverage its premier cultural events like Carnival to drive tourism and offer unforgettable experiences,” said Rose. “Carnival in Jamaica is a vibrant and colorful celebration deeply rooted in Caribbean history, and we are delighted to bring a taste of this iconic event to New York.”

The evening underscored Jamaica’s commitment to strengthening its position as a leading travel destination while offering a glimpse into the rich cultural experiences awaiting visitors in the months ahead.