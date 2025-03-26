Travel

Grenada’s Spicemas Carnival expands flights from New York, Miami, and Toronto

Spicemas Carnival Grenada
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Grenada’s Spicemas Carnival, the Caribbean’s final summer carnival and one of its most vibrant cultural celebrations, is set to take center stage once again. Running from May 2 to August 12, Spicemas is an electrifying showcase of music, color, and heritage.

From the iconic Jab Jab parade at dawn to the dazzling Monday Night Mas illuminated by glowsticks and the grand Parade of the Bands, Spicemas offers an unparalleled experience of cultural revelry. The festival calendar is packed with soca and calypso competitions, traditional masquerade, family-friendly activities, and non-stop parties, all leading up to an explosive grand finale in August.

Traveling to Grenada for Spicemas has never been easier, thanks to expanded airlift options.

  • JetBlue will operate twice-daily direct flights from New York’s JFK to Grenada (GND) from August 2 to 18.
  • American Airlines is adding twice-daily direct flights from Miami (MIA) from August 6 to 18.
  • Caribbean Airlines is offering special Spicemas flights from both Toronto and New York.

For travelers and culture enthusiasts looking for an unforgettable summer festival, Spicemas delivers an experience rich in tradition and high-energy entertainment.

Full Spicemas 2024 event calendar:

  • May 2 – Spicemas Launch
  • June 5, 12, 19, 26 – Carnival City ‘Fusion Thursdays’
  • July 3-6 – Power Soca Prelims
  • July 10-13 – Groovy Soca Prelims
  • July 17-21 – Calypso Tents Judging
  • July 24 – Brian Griffith Groovy Semi-Final
  • July 25 – Trevor Friday Power Soca Semi-Final
  • July 26 – Traditional Mas Festival
  • July 27 – Melody Papitette Calypso Semi-final
  • August 2 – Children’s Carnival Frolic
  • August 7 – Majestic Thursday
  • August 8 – Bacchanal Friday
  • August 9 – Pantastic Saturday
  • August 10 – Dimanche Gras
  • August 11 – J’ouvert, Pageant, Monday Night Mas
  • August 12 – Parade of the Bands ‘Au Revoir’

As Grenada gears up for another spectacular Spicemas, the island invites visitors from across the globe to experience the pulsating rhythms, stunning costumes, and infectious energy that make this festival a must-see Caribbean event.

