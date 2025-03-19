Grenada introduces new user fees for underwater sculpture park

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced a phased user fee structure for the Molinere/Beauséjour Marine Protected Area (MPA), home to the world’s first underwater sculpture park.

The new fees, which take effect in May 2025, aim to support conservation efforts, enhance visitor experiences, and maintain the sustainability of Grenada’s marine tourism sector.

Starting May 15, 2025, visitors to the MPA—including divers, snorkelers, and other explorers—will be required to pay a US$3.50 entry fee per visit. The fee will increase to US$7 on October 1, 2026, and US$10 on October 1, 2027. Payments can be made directly via the Pure Grenada Payment Portal.

The changes come as Grenada’s tourism sector continues to thrive, with visitor arrivals in 2024 surpassing pre-pandemic levels by 20%. To accommodate this growth, the MPA has undergone significant upgrades, including the addition of 29 new sculptures, 19 moorings for safer access, and an underwater wedding chapel.

In addition to the MPA fees, amendments to the Fisheries Act will introduce new charges for various marine activities:

Overnight yacht charter: US$25 or EC$67 per day

US$25 or EC$67 per day Yacht mooring (1 hour): US$10 or EC$27

US$10 or EC$27 Scuba diving fee: US$10 or EC$27 per person, per day

US$10 or EC$27 per person, per day Snorkeling fee: US$10 or EC$27 per person, per day

US$10 or EC$27 per person, per day Other vessels (kayaks, glass-bottom boats, free divers, etc.): US$10 or EC$27 per person, per day

According to the GTA, these fees will help fund conservation initiatives, increased patrols, and environmental protection measures to preserve Grenada’s marine biodiversity.

“We appreciate the continued support of our tourism stakeholders as we work to maintain and enhance the natural beauty that makes Grenada a unique and sought-after destination,” said Randall Dolland, Chairman of the GTA. “By investing in our tourism assets today, we are securing a vibrant and sustainable future for generations to come.”

The GTA has also outlined future enhancements to the MPA, ensuring it remains a world-class attraction while supporting local communities and marine conservation efforts.