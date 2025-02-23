Travel

Grand Palladium Jamaica set for major expansion: What travelers can expect

Grand Palladium Jamaica
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Jamaica’s north coast is set to welcome a new level of luxury and grandeur as the Palladium Hotel Group embarks on a massive expansion of its Grand Palladium Jamaica Resort & Spa in Point, Hanover. With an investment of €500 million, this ambitious project will add 950 new rooms, making it the largest hotel in Jamaica upon completion.

Already a favorite among travelers for its all-inclusive experience, breathtaking ocean views, and extensive amenities, the Grand Palladium Jamaica will now offer even more for visitors seeking relaxation and adventure. The expansion, unveiled during a ground-breaking ceremony on February 18, will push the resort’s total room count to an impressive 2,004, surpassing the Bahia Principe Grand in Discovery Bay, St. Ann.

But it’s not just about size—the new additions promise an enhanced guest experience. Among the highlights is a state-of-the-art convention center capable of hosting up to 1,000 guests, catering to business travelers, wedding parties, and large-scale events. The expansion will also introduce versatile meeting spaces, perfect for corporate retreats or destination conferences.

What makes this expansion truly noteworthy, however, is its commitment to sustainability. According to Abel Matutes, Vice President of Grupo Empresas Matutes and President of Palladium Hotel Group, the development has been meticulously designed with energy efficiency and environmental responsibility at its core. From innovative water conservation systems to eco-friendly construction materials, the resort aims to blend luxury with sustainability.

The Palladium Group is also investing in the local community, launching educational initiatives and skills development programs. These efforts focus on modern farming techniques and sustainable practices, ensuring that the surrounding communities benefit from this significant investment.

- Advertisement -

For travelers, this means an elevated experience with a deeper connection to Jamaica’s culture and environment. Whether you’re a returning guest or planning your first visit, the Grand Palladium Jamaica’s expansion signals even more reasons to book a stay. With world-class dining, pristine beaches, and a commitment to eco-conscious luxury, this resort is poised to redefine Caribbean hospitality.

As Jamaica continues its tourism boom, this expansion solidifies the island’s status as a top-tier destination for both leisure and business travelers.

More Stories

United Airlines Expands Caribbean Connectivity with Direct Flights to Dominica

United Airlines expands Caribbean connectivity with direct flights to Dominica

Dominica, known as the Caribbean’s "Nature Island," has reached a significant milestone in its tourism sector with the launch of United Airlines’ inaugural nonstop...
Blue Lagoon Island in the Bahamas Unveils Exciting New Experiences and Safety Upgrades for 2025

Blue Lagoon Island in the Bahamas unveils exciting new experiences for 2025

Blue Lagoon Island, renowned for its authentic Bahamian charm and eco-conscious practices, is rolling out exciting updates for 2025 to enhance the guest experience...
Pictured: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett gives the main address at the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Conference yesterday at the Princess Grand Hotel in Hanover on February 17, 2025.

Jamaica marks 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Day with industry leaders

Jamaica proudly celebrated the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and resilience in the ever-evolving tourism landscape....
Group Photo Welcoming the Majestic Princess Cruise Ship Grenada

Grenada welcomes Majestic Princess on inaugural cruise visit

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has celebrated a major milestone with the successful inaugural port call of the Majestic Princess, a luxury cruise ship...
Jamaica Tourist Board

Jamaica Tourist Board brings Carnival spirit to New York City

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) surprised downtown office workers and visitors at New York City’s Brookfield Place on Wednesday, February 12 with a full...
5 Star Luxury Resort in Montego Bay | UNICO 18˚77 new hotel Jamaica

Jamaica to build six new hotels in 2025, creating 10,000 jobs

The construction of six new hotels, adding a total of 5,600 rooms, will begin during the current fiscal year in Jamaica, according to Steadman...
Caribbean Airlines Denies Reports of Passenger Searches in the US

Caribbean Airlines reports US$12.1 million profit for 2024

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) recorded an operating profit of US$12.1 million in 2024, marking a 51 percent decline from the US$24.7 million earned in 2023,...
Viking Explorers Rally

Grenada welcomes 8th Viking Explorers Rally with grand celebration

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly hosted the 8th edition of the Viking Explorers Rally at True Blue Bay Resort, celebrating the achievements of...
Kingston at Coronation Market

Rediscovering the heart of Kingston at Coronation Market

In delving into the vibrant tapestry of Jamaica's cultural and economic landscape, my recent journey to Coronation Market in the heart of downtown Kingston—lovingly...
Avelo Airlines to launch new direct flights from Connecticut to Jamaica

Avelo Airlines expands service to Jamaica with new Raleigh-Durham route

Jamaica is set to welcome expanded air service as Avelo Airlines announces its second international route to Sangster International Airport (MBJ) from Raleigh-Durham International...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
King Swagah

Florida-based Jamaican artist King Swagah drops inspirational track ‘Ghetto Stars’

Skip to content