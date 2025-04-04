Travel

Delta launches nonstop flights to St. Vincent and Grenada

Delta
DL189 N501DN
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Delta Air Lines has officially launched two new nonstop routes from its global hub in Atlanta to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, marking a significant expansion of the airline’s presence in the Eastern Caribbean.

With these new additions, Delta becomes the only U.S. carrier offering direct flights to these stunning destinations, making it easier than ever for travelers to visit these Caribbean gems.

“By introducing nonstop flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, we’re expanding our offerings in the Caribbean and giving customers more access to these incredible islands,” said Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta. “These routes will open up new possibilities for travelers, offering them a direct connection to two of the region’s most sought-after destinations.”

Direct access to Caribbean islands

Delta’s nonstop flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada provide travelers with unprecedented access to two of the Caribbean’s most beautiful and culturally rich islands.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is known for its breathtaking beaches and vibrant marine life, making it a top destination for sailing, yachting, and beach lovers. With its pristine islands and secluded spots, it’s the perfect getaway for those seeking both adventure and relaxation in a serene Caribbean setting.

- Advertisement -

Grenada, often referred to as the “Spice Island,” is equally enchanting, offering visitors the chance to explore its lush landscapes, spice-filled markets, and tropical rainforests. Known for its natural beauty, visitors can hike up Mount Qua Qua for panoramic views or indulge in the local cuisine, fragrant with spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and cocoa.

Both destinations will be served by Delta’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which features First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating. The new flights provide customers with enhanced comfort and the convenience of direct access to two of the Caribbean’s most picturesque islands.

A boost for Caribbean travel

The addition of these nonstop routes comes at a time when demand for travel to the Caribbean is soaring, and Delta’s new services to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada offer travelers even more options for their winter and spring getaways.

Whether visitors are looking to immerse themselves in the unique cultures of these islands or unwind on their world-class beaches, Delta’s new flights make getting there easier than ever. With these new routes, Delta continues to strengthen its commitment to providing customers with more choices and better connections to the best destinations in the Caribbean.

More Stories

Hilton Barbados

Hilton Barbados Resort unveils new playground for young guests

Hilton Barbados Resort, a premier beachfront destination renowned for its ocean views and luxury amenities, has unveiled a brand-new playground designed for children aged...
St. Thomas Carnival Village

Beenie Man, Masicka, and more added to St. Thomas Carnival Village lineup

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism has unveiled an expanded lineup of performers for the highly anticipated 2025 St. Thomas Carnival Village, further...
Jamaica Tourist Board

Jamaica Tourist Board celebrates 70 years of promoting island’s tourism

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is marking its 70th anniversary with a series of events and initiatives aimed at commemorating its decades-long contributions to...
Falmouth sign

Falmouth gets new Jam-Iconic Experience sign to celebrate town’s history

The town of Falmouth, Jamaica, now has its own "Jam-Iconic Experience" sign, unveiled on Friday, March 28, by Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett,...
Grenada sargassum

From seaweed to sustainability: Grenada’s innovative approach to sargassum

Have you heard of sargassum? It is one of the greatest environmental challenges facing the Caribbean, Atlantic, and Mediterranean coasts in recent years. The...
Jamaica Tourist Board

Jamaica Tourist Board wins Silver ADDY Award for cinematic advertisement

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has received a prestigious 2025 American Advertising Award (ADDY) from the Caribbean Advertising Federation (CAF), recognizing excellence in advertising. The...
US Virgin Islands

US Virgin Islands: The ultimate spring break destination for adventure and culture

As spring break approaches, travelers seeking a mix of adventure, relaxation, and culture need look no further than the U.S. Virgin Islands. Offering world-class beaches,...
Direct flights between Jamaica and Dubai begin April Emirates

New flights between Jamaica and Dubai to begin April

As of April, Jamaicans and visitors to Jamaica looking to travel to Dubai will now have easier access to flights, according to officials in...
Spicemas Carnival Grenada

Grenada’s Spicemas Carnival expands flights from New York, Miami, and Toronto

Grenada’s Spicemas Carnival, the Caribbean’s final summer carnival and one of its most vibrant cultural celebrations, is set to take center stage once again....
Mr. Gary ‘Butch” Hendrickson, Chairman, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa and Serenity at Coconut Bay

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in Saint Lucia celebrates 20 years

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa commemorated its 20th anniversary with a celebration themed “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Building the Future.” The...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Four arrested in major gold smuggling bust in Guyana

Four arrested in major gold smuggling bust in Guyana

Skip to content