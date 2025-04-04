Delta launches nonstop flights to St. Vincent and Grenada

Delta Air Lines has officially launched two new nonstop routes from its global hub in Atlanta to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, marking a significant expansion of the airline’s presence in the Eastern Caribbean.

With these new additions, Delta becomes the only U.S. carrier offering direct flights to these stunning destinations, making it easier than ever for travelers to visit these Caribbean gems.

“By introducing nonstop flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, we’re expanding our offerings in the Caribbean and giving customers more access to these incredible islands,” said Paul Baldoni, Senior Vice President of Network Planning at Delta. “These routes will open up new possibilities for travelers, offering them a direct connection to two of the region’s most sought-after destinations.”

Direct access to Caribbean islands

Delta’s nonstop flights to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada provide travelers with unprecedented access to two of the Caribbean’s most beautiful and culturally rich islands.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is known for its breathtaking beaches and vibrant marine life, making it a top destination for sailing, yachting, and beach lovers. With its pristine islands and secluded spots, it’s the perfect getaway for those seeking both adventure and relaxation in a serene Caribbean setting.

- Advertisement -

Grenada, often referred to as the “Spice Island,” is equally enchanting, offering visitors the chance to explore its lush landscapes, spice-filled markets, and tropical rainforests. Known for its natural beauty, visitors can hike up Mount Qua Qua for panoramic views or indulge in the local cuisine, fragrant with spices like nutmeg, cinnamon, and cocoa.

Both destinations will be served by Delta’s Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which features First Class, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin seating. The new flights provide customers with enhanced comfort and the convenience of direct access to two of the Caribbean’s most picturesque islands.

A boost for Caribbean travel

The addition of these nonstop routes comes at a time when demand for travel to the Caribbean is soaring, and Delta’s new services to St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada offer travelers even more options for their winter and spring getaways.

Whether visitors are looking to immerse themselves in the unique cultures of these islands or unwind on their world-class beaches, Delta’s new flights make getting there easier than ever. With these new routes, Delta continues to strengthen its commitment to providing customers with more choices and better connections to the best destinations in the Caribbean.