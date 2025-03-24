Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa in Saint Lucia celebrates 20 years

Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa commemorated its 20th anniversary with a celebration themed “Honoring the Past, Celebrating the Present, Building the Future.” The event, held on March 20, brought together dignitaries, partners, and staff to reflect on the resort’s impact on Saint Lucia’s tourism industry and announce future developments.

Since its opening in 2005, Coconut Bay Beach Resort & Spa has played a vital role in shaping Saint Lucia’s hospitality landscape, providing exceptional guest experiences while fostering economic growth. Former Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Vieux Fort South, Hon. Dr. Kenny Anthony, highlighted the resort’s contributions to employment in the island’s south and its dedication to sustainability and cultural heritage.

Recognizing employee dedication

The celebration honored 23 longtime employees who have been with the resort since its inception. Among them, Morliser Theodore-Mondesir, now a Restaurant Manager, reflected on her journey from an entry-level position. “I started at 22 with no hospitality experience. I borrowed my first day’s work clothes, and I haven’t looked back,” she shared. Entertainment Manager Carlyle Prowell, another 20-year veteran, praised the resort’s investment in staff development, noting that Coconut Bay has provided over $3 million in scholarships, tuition reimbursements, and wellness programs.

Commitment to excellence and community

Resort Manager Roney Francis emphasized the resort’s “We Strive for 5” service philosophy, which has propelled Coconut Bay to number nine on TripAdvisor’s rankings for Saint Lucia resorts. He also highlighted the resort’s contributions to education, including a $250,000 investment in revitalizing the ABC Fun House Learning Centre and continued healthcare support through donations to St. Jude Hospital.

Chairman Gary ‘Butch’ Hendrickson reaffirmed the resort’s commitment to both guests and employees. “Our success is built on our incredible staff and loyal guests. We are dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of hospitality,” he said.

Major expansion and renovation plans

Hotel Manager Christopher Chin announced exciting developments, including an $80 million expansion of Serenity at Coconut Bay, set to break ground in September 2025. Additionally, a $24 million renovation of all 250 Coconut Bay rooms is underway and will continue through 2026. “This milestone is just the beginning. Our future is brighter than ever,” Chin stated.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Donalyn Vittet, described the resort as a “shining example of hospitality” with a strong focus on employee development through partnerships with institutions like the University of the West Indies. The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Acting Prime Minister Hon. Shawn Edward, Saint Lucia Tourism Authority CEO Louis Lewis, and other key figures in the tourism sector.