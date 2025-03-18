Travel

Caribbean tourism chief urges urgent climate action at ITB Berlin

Caribbean Tourism Organization
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper has issued a strong call for immediate climate action, increased financing, and greater collaboration to safeguard tourism-dependent nations.

Speaking at ITB Berlin, one of the world’s leading travel trade shows, Regis-Prosper underscored the Caribbean’s acute vulnerability to climate change and the pressing need for tangible solutions.

During a high-profile panel discussion titled “From Promise to Progress: Steering Tourism in Challenging Times,” Regis-Prosper joined global tourism leaders from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, the European Commission, and NECSTouR to discuss the future of sustainable tourism.

Regis-Prosper stressed that the Caribbean is among the world’s most tourism-dependent regions, with some nations relying on the industry for up to 80% of their GDP. “Sustainability is our currency,” she said, highlighting that eight out of the world’s 10 most tourism-dependent countries are in the Caribbean.

While the region has made strides in sustainability through community-based tourism, circular economy initiatives, and bans on single-use plastics, she noted that access to financing remains a significant hurdle.

- Advertisement -

“There’s a saying that faith without works is dead. We certainly have the faith in the Caribbean. We are willing to work – we are hardworking people – but the gap is that access to financing, and that’s how you get to work,” Regis-Prosper told attendees, referencing the Caribbean’s involvement in COP29 in Baku last year.

Other panelists echoed the urgency for concrete action. Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Communications at WTTC, noted that while more than half of the world’s leading travel companies have set climate targets, much more remains to be done.

Glen Mandziuk, CEO of the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, called for global standardized sustainability metrics and real-time, verifiable data to drive meaningful progress.

On the policy side, Misa Labarille, Policy Officer for Tourism with the European Commission, announced plans to introduce Europe’s first dedicated tourism sustainability strategy next year, emphasizing the need for extensive industry consultations.

John Fitzgibbon, Managing Director of NECSTouR, reinforced the role of destination management organizations in implementing EU-wide sustainability strategies, stressing the importance of regional voices in shaping tourism policies.

Reimagining the future of tourism

As the discussion concluded, each panelist selected one defining word for the future of tourism. Regis-Prosper chose “reimagine,” reflecting her call for a new approach that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility. Other panelists highlighted “together” (Messina), “innovation” (Mandziuk), “smart” (Labarille), and “opportunity” (Fitzgibbon).

With over 100,000 visitors at ITB Berlin 2025—87% of them international—the event reaffirmed the tourism industry’s crucial role in driving sustainability and resilience in the face of mounting climate challenges.

More Stories

The Vincymas promo

Vincymas shines at Trinidad Carnival, ignites excitement for 2025 festival

As the curtains close on Trinidad’s world-famous Carnival, another Caribbean festival is already stealing the spotlight—Vincymas 2025. With an electrifying promotional campaign that energized crowds...
Condor Airlines

Antigua and Barbuda celebrates return of Germany-based Condor Airlines

Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector is celebrating another boost as Germany-based Condor Airlines announces the continuation of its seasonal service to the twin-island paradise. The...
Miss Tinglin, at the Huacachina Desert Tour, which departed from Lima, Peru.

JN Bank encourages travel to Peru with new savings initiative

As international travel rebounds, more Jamaicans are setting their sights on visa-free destinations, with Peru emerging as a top choice. The South American country,...
Room Exterior (credit Sunset at the Palms)

Sunset at the Palms enhances VIP arrival and transfer services for stress-free stays

Sunset at the Palms, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Negril, Jamaica, is elevating the stress-free travel experience with new VIP arrival and transfer services. Guests...
Dominican Republic cruise port

Dominican Republic to expand tourism with new cruise port 

The Dominican Republic is solidifying its position as a premier cruise destination with the development of a brand-new cruise port in Barahona, located on...
Grenada foodie

Grenada named best Caribbean island for foodies by UK consumer survey

Grenada has been ranked the Top Overall Caribbean Island and the Best Destination for Foodies in a prestigious survey conducted by Which? Travel, the...
Jamaica spring travel

Jamaica kicks off spring travel season with NYC celebration

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) officially launched the island’s spring travel season with a lively celebration in New York City. Held at Jumieka Grand, the...
Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove

Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove to debut in 2026

Blue Diamond Resorts is set to introduce its latest luxury all-inclusive venture in Jamaica, with Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove slated to debut in...
Antigua Carnival has launched with festival organisers offering visitors and residents new and exciting carnival experiences (Photos Courtesy The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Antigua and Barbuda launches 2025 Carnival with ‘Itz A Vibe’ theme

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is inviting revelers from around the world to experience the 2025 Antigua Carnival, set to take place from...
Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana officially opens in the Dominican Republic

Playa Hotels & Resorts has officially opened the doors to Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, a newly reimagined, all-inclusive resort along the scenic shores of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Broward high school coach

Broward high school basketball coach accused of sexual relationship with minor

Skip to content