Caribbean tourism chief urges urgent climate action at ITB Berlin

Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper has issued a strong call for immediate climate action, increased financing, and greater collaboration to safeguard tourism-dependent nations.

Speaking at ITB Berlin, one of the world’s leading travel trade shows, Regis-Prosper underscored the Caribbean’s acute vulnerability to climate change and the pressing need for tangible solutions.

During a high-profile panel discussion titled “From Promise to Progress: Steering Tourism in Challenging Times,” Regis-Prosper joined global tourism leaders from the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, the European Commission, and NECSTouR to discuss the future of sustainable tourism.

Regis-Prosper stressed that the Caribbean is among the world’s most tourism-dependent regions, with some nations relying on the industry for up to 80% of their GDP. “Sustainability is our currency,” she said, highlighting that eight out of the world’s 10 most tourism-dependent countries are in the Caribbean.

While the region has made strides in sustainability through community-based tourism, circular economy initiatives, and bans on single-use plastics, she noted that access to financing remains a significant hurdle.

“There’s a saying that faith without works is dead. We certainly have the faith in the Caribbean. We are willing to work – we are hardworking people – but the gap is that access to financing, and that’s how you get to work,” Regis-Prosper told attendees, referencing the Caribbean’s involvement in COP29 in Baku last year.

Other panelists echoed the urgency for concrete action. Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Communications at WTTC, noted that while more than half of the world’s leading travel companies have set climate targets, much more remains to be done.

Glen Mandziuk, CEO of the World Sustainable Hospitality Alliance, called for global standardized sustainability metrics and real-time, verifiable data to drive meaningful progress.

On the policy side, Misa Labarille, Policy Officer for Tourism with the European Commission, announced plans to introduce Europe’s first dedicated tourism sustainability strategy next year, emphasizing the need for extensive industry consultations.

John Fitzgibbon, Managing Director of NECSTouR, reinforced the role of destination management organizations in implementing EU-wide sustainability strategies, stressing the importance of regional voices in shaping tourism policies.

Reimagining the future of tourism

As the discussion concluded, each panelist selected one defining word for the future of tourism. Regis-Prosper chose “reimagine,” reflecting her call for a new approach that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility. Other panelists highlighted “together” (Messina), “innovation” (Mandziuk), “smart” (Labarille), and “opportunity” (Fitzgibbon).

With over 100,000 visitors at ITB Berlin 2025—87% of them international—the event reaffirmed the tourism industry’s crucial role in driving sustainability and resilience in the face of mounting climate challenges.