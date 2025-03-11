Caribbean Airlines launches new daily flights between Fort Lauderdale and Montego Bay

Caribbean Airlines celebrated a major milestone on Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Island SPACE Museum in Broward County to mark the launch of its new daily flight service between Montego Bay, Jamaica, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The inaugural flight is set to take off on March 11, reinforcing the airline’s commitment to connecting the Jamaican Diaspora with their homeland.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera addressed attendees, emphasizing the airline’s dedication to serving its customers.

“At Caribbean Airlines, we understand that home is where the heart is—and for many Jamaicans living in Fort Lauderdale and beyond, home is both here and back in Jamaica,” said Medera. “Whether you are visiting family, conducting business, returning for a well-earned vacation, or simply longing for the warmth of the island, this route is designed with you in mind. It was reintroduced based on feedback from you—because at Caribbean Airlines, we listen. You asked, and we answered. Your voices shape our service, and your needs drive our decisions.”

The airline’s expansion also includes an increase in service between Kingston and Fort Lauderdale. Traditionally operating three days a week—Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday—this route now has daily flights. With these additions, Caribbean Airlines will offer a total of 1,323 seats weekly to both Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale.

- Advertisement -

Strengthening Diaspora connections

Medera highlighted the airline’s role in fostering connections between Jamaica and its Diaspora.

“This route will deepen the bonds between Jamaica and its Diaspora, reinforcing the strong connection between the homeland and those abroad,” he stated. “Fort Lauderdale has long been a hub for Caribbean nationals in general and for Jamaicans in particular, with Fort Lauderdale fondly referred to as Kingston 21.”

As a joint venture between the governments of Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago, Caribbean Airlines has continuously supported Jamaica’s growth through sponsorships and community initiatives, including Reggae Sumfest, ISSA Champs, and the Reggae Girlz. The airline also transports medical equipment, computers, and school supplies to communities in need while engaging in youth outreach programs that inspire students to pursue careers in aviation.

To mark the occasion, Caribbean Airlines is hosting a mega familiarization tour, inviting travel influencers, media representatives, and travel professionals to experience Jamaica firsthand.

A call for community support

While Caribbean Airlines remains committed to its expansion, Medera stressed that the success of this new route depends on community engagement.

“We are here, and we are committed—but we need you to help us spread the word, to champion this route, and to continue choosing Caribbean Airlines as your carrier of choice to Jamaica and beyond,” he urged.

This new service is part of the airline’s broader strategy to strengthen Caribbean connections. In 2024, Caribbean Airlines expanded into Martinique, Guadeloupe, Tortola, and Puerto Rico, reconnecting the French, Dutch, Spanish, and English-speaking Caribbean for the first time in years.

Medera closed his remarks with a reflection on the Caribbean’s shared identity and the airline’s mission to keep its people connected.

“In the Caribbean, we are bound by more than just geography. Our shared heritage, traditions, and values unite us in a way that is unique and powerful,” he said. “For the Diaspora, the Caribbean is not just a place you visit—it is an integral part of who you are. That is why we are dedicated to ensuring that wherever you go, you remain connected to the place you call HOME.”

As Caribbean Airlines launches its new route, the airline looks forward to welcoming passengers aboard and ensuring that every flight carries the warmth, hospitality, and spirit of the Caribbean. “Welcome Home.”