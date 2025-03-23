Caribbean Airlines Cargo unveils first-of-its-kind cold storage facility in Trinidad

Caribbean Airlines Cargo has officially opened a state-of-the-art cold storage facility at Piarco International Airport, marking a major milestone for the airline and the region’s logistics industry.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot facility is designed to handle temperature-sensitive export cargo, providing much-needed support to perishable goods shippers, including local fish exporters.

The facility, the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, is specifically built to store aircraft containers and pallets. It features a cutting-edge roller system that allows for the easy loading and storage of up to 40 aircraft pallets, ensuring efficiency in cargo handling. With refrigerated temperature control as low as 2 degrees Celsius, the unit was designed and constructed by local manufacturer Mecalfab Ltd.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera and General Manager of Cargo & New Business Marklan Moseley led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by key shipping and logistics stakeholders.

“At Caribbean Airlines Cargo, we reaffirm our dedication to continuous innovation and service excellence,” Moseley said. “This facility was constructed to preserve the integrity of our customers’ shipments and provide them with enhanced reliability in their logistics chain.”

Caribbean Airlines Cargo currently operates a Boeing 767 all-cargo aircraft, running five weekly return flights between Miami and Port of Spain. The airline says this new facility reinforces its commitment to strengthening regional trade and expanding its cargo operations across the Caribbean.