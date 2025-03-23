Travel

Caribbean Airlines Cargo unveils first-of-its-kind cold storage facility in Trinidad

Caribbean Airlines cargo
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Caribbean Airlines Cargo has officially opened a state-of-the-art cold storage facility at Piarco International Airport, marking a major milestone for the airline and the region’s logistics industry.

The nearly 5,000-square-foot facility is designed to handle temperature-sensitive export cargo, providing much-needed support to perishable goods shippers, including local fish exporters.

The facility, the first of its kind in the English-speaking Caribbean, is specifically built to store aircraft containers and pallets. It features a cutting-edge roller system that allows for the easy loading and storage of up to 40 aircraft pallets, ensuring efficiency in cargo handling. With refrigerated temperature control as low as 2 degrees Celsius, the unit was designed and constructed by local manufacturer Mecalfab Ltd.

Caribbean Airlines CEO Garvin Medera and General Manager of Cargo & New Business Marklan Moseley led the ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by key shipping and logistics stakeholders.

“At Caribbean Airlines Cargo, we reaffirm our dedication to continuous innovation and service excellence,” Moseley said. “This facility was constructed to preserve the integrity of our customers’ shipments and provide them with enhanced reliability in their logistics chain.”

- Advertisement -

Caribbean Airlines Cargo currently operates a Boeing 767 all-cargo aircraft, running five weekly return flights between Miami and Port of Spain. The airline says this new facility reinforces its commitment to strengthening regional trade and expanding its cargo operations across the Caribbean.

More Stories

Jamaica Tourist Board

Jamaica showcases cycling tourism at 2025 Philly Bike Expo

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) highlighted the island as a premier global cycling destination at the 2025 Philly Bike Expo, an annual event that...
Royalton CHIC Barbados

New Royalton CHIC Barbados set to open spring 2026

Barbados’ famed Gold Coast is about to get a stylish new addition as Royalton CHIC Barbados – An Autograph Collection Adults-Only All-Inclusive Resort prepares...
Sandals Barbados lays off hundreds of workers

Sandals Resorts exploring billion-dollar sale, Wall Street Journal reports

Sandals Resorts International is reportedly exploring a sale of the company, with potential valuations between $6 billion and $7 billion, according to the Wall...
Beaches Resorts

Beaches Resorts unveils nearly $1 billion Caribbean expansion

Caribbean-bound travelers seeking luxury family-friendly vacations will soon have more options as Beaches Resorts announces a major expansion, bringing three new properties to the...
kayaking

5 must-visit kayaking spots in Central Florida for nature enthusiasts

Located in the heart of the Sunshine State, Central Florida is a paradise for kayaking enthusiasts, offering diverse waterways, lush landscapes, and abundant wildlife....
Grenada underwater sculpture park

Grenada introduces new user fees for underwater sculpture park

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has announced a phased user fee structure for the Molinere/Beauséjour Marine Protected Area (MPA), home to the world’s first...
South caicos us flight

South Caicos welcomes first-ever direct US flight, boosting tourism

South Caicos has officially become more accessible than ever with the launch of its first direct flight from the United States. American Airlines inaugurated the...
sailing Private Captain British Virgin Islands

Discover British Virgin Islands like a local: Sailing with a private captain at your service

Imagine yourself surrounded by beautiful crystal clear water, the sun tanning your skin, and the gentle breeze kissing your hair. This is the beauty...
The Vincymas promo

Vincymas shines at Trinidad Carnival, ignites excitement for 2025 festival

As the curtains close on Trinidad’s world-famous Carnival, another Caribbean festival is already stealing the spotlight—Vincymas 2025. With an electrifying promotional campaign that energized crowds...
Caribbean Tourism Organization

Caribbean tourism chief urges urgent climate action at ITB Berlin

Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper has issued a strong call for immediate climate action, increased financing, and greater collaboration to safeguard tourism-dependent...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Keon Hardemon Miami-dade

Miami-Dade nonprofits accuse Commissioner Keon Hardemon is blocking funding and housing...

Skip to content