Beaches Resorts unveils nearly $1 billion Caribbean expansion

Caribbean-bound travelers seeking luxury family-friendly vacations will soon have more options as Beaches Resorts announces a major expansion, bringing three new properties to the region and a significant enhancement to its award-winning resort in Turks and Caicos.

Unveiled by Executive Chairman Adam Stewart at the brand’s “Made of Caribbean” global launch in New York City on March 11, the nearly $1 billion investment will see new Beaches Resorts developed in Barbados, Exuma in The Bahamas, and Runaway Bay, Jamaica. Additionally, Beaches Turks and Caicos will welcome a brand-new Treasure Beach Village, further solidifying its reputation as a top-tier vacation destination.

Expanding the Beaches experience

“As a family from the Caribbean, we have a deep love for our islands, and it’s incredibly gratifying to draw inspiration from our guests,” Stewart told an audience of travel industry leaders, celebrities, and dignitaries at the launch event.

“Our growth strategy is rooted in meeting their wants, with the importance of family time being at the core of our brand’s DNA. Families today are prioritizing connection and seeking enriching, multi-generational vacations. We are committed to not only meeting this demand but exceeding expectations with unforgettable experiences,” he added.

Founded in 1997 as the family-friendly arm of Sandals Resorts, Beaches Resorts has redefined all-inclusive vacations for families. With signature programs like Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street, Kids Camps, expansive waterparks, and its groundbreaking Autism Program, Beaches has become synonymous with family luxury.

New resorts in Barbados, The Bahamas, and Jamaica

Beaches Barbados: Breaking ground in late 2025, this resort will join the existing Sandals Barbados and Sandals Royal Barbados properties. Designed in the grand “Bajan style,” it will feature 600 rooms, including oceanfront four-bedroom suites with private balconies. A dedicated “Main Street” will offer vibrant shopping, dining, and entertainment, including live performances and a modern sports arcade.

Beaches Exuma: Beaches’ first foray into The Bahamas will see the transformation of Sandals Emerald Bay into a 500-acre tropical retreat. This revamped resort will feature 249 newly configured suites, 12 gourmet restaurants, a full-service Red Lane Spa, a Kids Camp, and a signature Sesame Street partnership. Guests can also take advantage of complimentary green fees at the stunning Greg Norman-designed 18-hole golf course overlooking the island’s famed crystal-clear waters.

Beaches Runaway Bay, Jamaica: Perfect for extended families, this property will boast approximately 400 spacious one-to-four-bedroom suites and villas. With wellness zones, skateboarding and biking trails, a climbable treehouse, and access to the Runaway Bay Golf Club’s championship course, this resort is designed to appeal to adventure-seekers of all ages.

Major expansion in Turks and Caicos

Beaches Turks and Caicos, already a premier family destination, is set to grow even further with the addition of Treasure Beach Village. The expansion will add 101 all-suite accommodations, including four-bedroom beachfront villas accommodating up to 10 guests each. With this addition, the resort will feature six distinct villages and a total of 858 rooms.

A new era of Caribbean family travel

This ambitious expansion follows recent enhancements to Beaches Negril in Jamaica, which introduced the three-story Firesky Reserve Villas for families of up to 10 and the luxurious Eventide Penthouse Collection, designed to host up to 18 guests.

With these upcoming resorts and upgrades, Beaches Resorts continues to redefine all-inclusive Caribbean family travel, blending luxury, adventure, and cultural authenticity. As construction kicks off, eager travelers can begin planning their next unforgettable escape to these world-class destinations.