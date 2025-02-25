Travel

Antigua and Barbuda to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May

1-USE-THIS-ONE-Shirley-Heights-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Photo-courtesy-Antigua-and-Barbuda-Tourism-Authority-2
By Sheri-kae McLeod

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has officially opened registration for the 43rd annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM), which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda from May 18-22, 2025.

This marks the first time the twin-island nation will host the Caribbean’s premier business-to-business tourism event, which connects regional suppliers with global buyers to drive business growth and investment.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment, Charles Fernandez, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the event. “This is an exciting time for us as we prepare to welcome our valued tourism partners from around the world to Antigua and Barbuda,” he said. “Caribbean Travel Marketplace is a vital platform for fostering partnerships that fuel economic success across our region. We look forward to showcasing our islands’ beauty, culture, and hospitality to industry leaders.”

Yvette-Colbourne-278x90

CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma emphasized that the event goes beyond trade deals, calling it “a catalyst for business growth, collaboration, and innovation in our region’s tourism industry.” She added that bringing Marketplace to Antigua and Barbuda for the first time will allow industry stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and explore new opportunities to advance Caribbean tourism.

The American University of Antigua (AUA) will serve as the main venue for Marketplace, offering a state-of-the-art conference facility that recently hosted the United Nations’ 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS). With Antigua and Barbuda’s excellent air connectivity and renowned hospitality, attendees can expect an unparalleled experience both in and out of the conference setting.

- Advertisement -

Expanded agenda for CTM 2025

This year’s event will feature new program elements aimed at addressing key industry trends and challenges:

  • Responsible Tourism Day (May 18): A dedicated day highlighting sustainable tourism initiatives, community engagement, and best practices for preserving the region’s environment and culture.
  • Caribbean Travel Forum (May 19): A high-level gathering of public and private sector leaders discussing issues such as innovation, investment, and workforce development. The forum will also feature prestigious industry awards recognizing excellence in Caribbean tourism.
  • Direct Booking Summit, Caribbean Edition (May 22): A new addition to CTM, this one-day event will explore AI-driven solutions, digital marketing strategies, and technology trends aimed at helping Caribbean businesses increase direct online bookings.

In addition to these special events, CTM 2025 will maintain its signature one-on-one buyer-seller appointments, offering participants a valuable platform to forge new business connections and expand into global markets.

With a growing emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation, Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2025 is set to be a pivotal moment for the region’s tourism industry as it continues to evolve in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Buyer and supplier registration is now open at www.chtamarketplace.com.

More Stories

Sandals to create 3 500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

Sandals to create 3,500 jobs with massive new resort in Barbados

A massive, state-of-the-art hotel resort set to be built in Barbados later this year will create an estimated 3,500 jobs, marking what backers are...
Grand Palladium Jamaica

Grand Palladium Jamaica set for major expansion: What travelers can expect

Jamaica’s north coast is set to welcome a new level of luxury and grandeur as the Palladium Hotel Group embarks on a massive expansion...
United Airlines Expands Caribbean Connectivity with Direct Flights to Dominica

United Airlines expands Caribbean connectivity with direct flights to Dominica

Dominica, known as the Caribbean’s "Nature Island," has reached a significant milestone in its tourism sector with the launch of United Airlines’ inaugural nonstop...
Blue Lagoon Island in the Bahamas Unveils Exciting New Experiences and Safety Upgrades for 2025

Blue Lagoon Island in the Bahamas unveils exciting new experiences for 2025

Blue Lagoon Island, renowned for its authentic Bahamian charm and eco-conscious practices, is rolling out exciting updates for 2025 to enhance the guest experience...
Pictured: Minister of Tourism, Hon Edmund Bartlett gives the main address at the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Conference yesterday at the Princess Grand Hotel in Hanover on February 17, 2025.

Jamaica marks 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Day with industry leaders

Jamaica proudly celebrated the 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Day on February 17, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and resilience in the ever-evolving tourism landscape....
Group Photo Welcoming the Majestic Princess Cruise Ship Grenada

Grenada welcomes Majestic Princess on inaugural cruise visit

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) has celebrated a major milestone with the successful inaugural port call of the Majestic Princess, a luxury cruise ship...
Jamaica Tourist Board

Jamaica Tourist Board brings Carnival spirit to New York City

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) surprised downtown office workers and visitors at New York City’s Brookfield Place on Wednesday, February 12 with a full...
5 Star Luxury Resort in Montego Bay | UNICO 18˚77 new hotel Jamaica

Jamaica to build six new hotels in 2025, creating 10,000 jobs

The construction of six new hotels, adding a total of 5,600 rooms, will begin during the current fiscal year in Jamaica, according to Steadman...
Caribbean Airlines Denies Reports of Passenger Searches in the US

Caribbean Airlines reports US$12.1 million profit for 2024

Caribbean Airlines (CAL) recorded an operating profit of US$12.1 million in 2024, marking a 51 percent decline from the US$24.7 million earned in 2023,...
Viking Explorers Rally

Grenada welcomes 8th Viking Explorers Rally with grand celebration

The Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) proudly hosted the 8th edition of the Viking Explorers Rally at True Blue Bay Resort, celebrating the achievements of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

American man missing in thick Puerto Rico rain forest

Skip to content