Antigua and Barbuda to host Caribbean Travel Marketplace in May

The Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) has officially opened registration for the 43rd annual Caribbean Travel Marketplace (CTM), which will be held in Antigua and Barbuda from May 18-22, 2025.

This marks the first time the twin-island nation will host the Caribbean’s premier business-to-business tourism event, which connects regional suppliers with global buyers to drive business growth and investment.

Antigua and Barbuda’s Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation, and Investment, Charles Fernandez, expressed enthusiasm about hosting the event. “This is an exciting time for us as we prepare to welcome our valued tourism partners from around the world to Antigua and Barbuda,” he said. “Caribbean Travel Marketplace is a vital platform for fostering partnerships that fuel economic success across our region. We look forward to showcasing our islands’ beauty, culture, and hospitality to industry leaders.”

CHTA CEO Vanessa Ledesma emphasized that the event goes beyond trade deals, calling it “a catalyst for business growth, collaboration, and innovation in our region’s tourism industry.” She added that bringing Marketplace to Antigua and Barbuda for the first time will allow industry stakeholders to strengthen partnerships and explore new opportunities to advance Caribbean tourism.

The American University of Antigua (AUA) will serve as the main venue for Marketplace, offering a state-of-the-art conference facility that recently hosted the United Nations’ 4th International Conference on Small Island Developing States (SIDS). With Antigua and Barbuda’s excellent air connectivity and renowned hospitality, attendees can expect an unparalleled experience both in and out of the conference setting.

- Advertisement -

Expanded agenda for CTM 2025

This year’s event will feature new program elements aimed at addressing key industry trends and challenges:

Responsible Tourism Day (May 18): A dedicated day highlighting sustainable tourism initiatives, community engagement, and best practices for preserving the region’s environment and culture.

Caribbean Travel Forum (May 19): A high-level gathering of public and private sector leaders discussing issues such as innovation, investment, and workforce development. The forum will also feature prestigious industry awards recognizing excellence in Caribbean tourism.

Direct Booking Summit, Caribbean Edition (May 22): A new addition to CTM, this one-day event will explore AI-driven solutions, digital marketing strategies, and technology trends aimed at helping Caribbean businesses increase direct online bookings.

In addition to these special events, CTM 2025 will maintain its signature one-on-one buyer-seller appointments, offering participants a valuable platform to forge new business connections and expand into global markets.

With a growing emphasis on sustainability, innovation, and digital transformation, Caribbean Travel Marketplace 2025 is set to be a pivotal moment for the region’s tourism industry as it continues to evolve in an increasingly competitive global landscape.

Buyer and supplier registration is now open at www.chtamarketplace.com.