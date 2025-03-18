Travel

Antigua and Barbuda celebrates return of Germany-based Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines
By Sheri-kae McLeod

Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector is celebrating another boost as Germany-based Condor Airlines announces the continuation of its seasonal service to the twin-island paradise.

The announcement, made at the 59th edition of ITB Berlin—the world’s largest travel trade show—marks a significant step in expanding Antigua and Barbuda’s reach in the German-speaking (DACH) market.

With support from key industry partners, including Tamarind Hills Resort and Villas, Caribbean Beach Cottages, Royalton Resorts, and Elite Island Resorts, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) is capitalizing on growing demand from European travelers. Since Condor’s return last year, arrivals from the DACH region surged by 26% in the first two months alone, with a remarkable 46% increase recorded in January 2025 compared to the previous year.

Condor Airlines, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, operates as a leading leisure airline, connecting European travelers to top holiday destinations worldwide. Its seasonal flights to Antigua and Barbuda have proven highly successful, reinforcing the destination’s appeal among German tourists.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, “Condor’s return for a second season underscores the success of the route, particularly in attracting high-end travelers. The demand from this market continues to drive growth in the luxury sector, aligning with our strategy to expand European airlift.”

- Advertisement -

European tour operators are also taking notice, reporting strong interest in Antigua and Barbuda as a premier destination for the upcoming winter season. Some major operators have recorded nearly a 300% increase in four- and five-star bookings compared to 2024.

ABTA’s Director of Tourism for the UK & Europe, Cherrie Osborne, highlighted the positive response from industry partners, noting that trade visits, media collaborations, and cooperative campaigns with airlines are helping to fuel growth in European markets.

With increasing air connectivity and strong backing from luxury resorts, Antigua and Barbuda is positioning itself as a top choice for European travelers seeking sun, sea, and world-class hospitality.

More Stories

The Vincymas promo

Vincymas shines at Trinidad Carnival, ignites excitement for 2025 festival

As the curtains close on Trinidad’s world-famous Carnival, another Caribbean festival is already stealing the spotlight—Vincymas 2025. With an electrifying promotional campaign that energized crowds...
Caribbean Tourism Organization

Caribbean tourism chief urges urgent climate action at ITB Berlin

Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Secretary-General Dona Regis-Prosper has issued a strong call for immediate climate action, increased financing, and greater collaboration to safeguard tourism-dependent...
Miss Tinglin, at the Huacachina Desert Tour, which departed from Lima, Peru.

JN Bank encourages travel to Peru with new savings initiative

As international travel rebounds, more Jamaicans are setting their sights on visa-free destinations, with Peru emerging as a top choice. The South American country,...
Room Exterior (credit Sunset at the Palms)

Sunset at the Palms enhances VIP arrival and transfer services for stress-free stays

Sunset at the Palms, an adults-only, all-inclusive resort in Negril, Jamaica, is elevating the stress-free travel experience with new VIP arrival and transfer services. Guests...
Dominican Republic cruise port

Dominican Republic to expand tourism with new cruise port 

The Dominican Republic is solidifying its position as a premier cruise destination with the development of a brand-new cruise port in Barahona, located on...
Grenada foodie

Grenada named best Caribbean island for foodies by UK consumer survey

Grenada has been ranked the Top Overall Caribbean Island and the Best Destination for Foodies in a prestigious survey conducted by Which? Travel, the...
Jamaica spring travel

Jamaica kicks off spring travel season with NYC celebration

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) officially launched the island’s spring travel season with a lively celebration in New York City. Held at Jumieka Grand, the...
Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove

Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove to debut in 2026

Blue Diamond Resorts is set to introduce its latest luxury all-inclusive venture in Jamaica, with Royalton CHIC Jamaica Paradise Cove slated to debut in...
Antigua Carnival has launched with festival organisers offering visitors and residents new and exciting carnival experiences (Photos Courtesy The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority)

Antigua and Barbuda launches 2025 Carnival with ‘Itz A Vibe’ theme

The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority is inviting revelers from around the world to experience the 2025 Antigua Carnival, set to take place from...
Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana

Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana officially opens in the Dominican Republic

Playa Hotels & Resorts has officially opened the doors to Wyndham Alltra Punta Cana, a newly reimagined, all-inclusive resort along the scenic shores of...

Latest Articles

Load more

Caribbean National Weekly

P.O. Box 551712
Davie, Fl 33355

Tel: (954) 739.6618
Fax: (954) 317.3770
Sales: [email protected]
Press: [email protected]

About CNW

Caribbean National Weekly (CNW) is the oldest independently produced publication serving the vibrant and ever-growing Caribbean American community in South Florida.
We are the number one online & print news source for Caribbean Americans throughout the United States, with South Florida as our main hub.

Company

Join Our ENews

*required

© 2023 CN Media LLC. All Rights Reserved

MORE STORIES
Broward high school coach

Broward high school basketball coach accused of sexual relationship with minor

Skip to content