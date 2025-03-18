Antigua and Barbuda celebrates return of Germany-based Condor Airlines

Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism sector is celebrating another boost as Germany-based Condor Airlines announces the continuation of its seasonal service to the twin-island paradise.

The announcement, made at the 59th edition of ITB Berlin—the world’s largest travel trade show—marks a significant step in expanding Antigua and Barbuda’s reach in the German-speaking (DACH) market.

With support from key industry partners, including Tamarind Hills Resort and Villas, Caribbean Beach Cottages, Royalton Resorts, and Elite Island Resorts, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority (ABTA) is capitalizing on growing demand from European travelers. Since Condor’s return last year, arrivals from the DACH region surged by 26% in the first two months alone, with a remarkable 46% increase recorded in January 2025 compared to the previous year.

Condor Airlines, headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, operates as a leading leisure airline, connecting European travelers to top holiday destinations worldwide. Its seasonal flights to Antigua and Barbuda have proven highly successful, reinforcing the destination’s appeal among German tourists.

CEO of the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James, emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, “Condor’s return for a second season underscores the success of the route, particularly in attracting high-end travelers. The demand from this market continues to drive growth in the luxury sector, aligning with our strategy to expand European airlift.”

European tour operators are also taking notice, reporting strong interest in Antigua and Barbuda as a premier destination for the upcoming winter season. Some major operators have recorded nearly a 300% increase in four- and five-star bookings compared to 2024.

ABTA’s Director of Tourism for the UK & Europe, Cherrie Osborne, highlighted the positive response from industry partners, noting that trade visits, media collaborations, and cooperative campaigns with airlines are helping to fuel growth in European markets.

With increasing air connectivity and strong backing from luxury resorts, Antigua and Barbuda is positioning itself as a top choice for European travelers seeking sun, sea, and world-class hospitality.