AI can’t replace human element in travel, says Jamaica’s Tourism Director

Donovan White Jamaica Tourism Director
Pictured: Director of Tourism for Jamaica, Donovan White, during his presentation at the Global Tourism Resilience Conference yesterday at the Princess Grand.
By Sheri-kae McLeod

“The human element of travel is irreplaceable. Only humans can provide insights into particularities like the best time to visit a location for an excursion, who at the hotel mixes the best drinks, or offer the best rates through personal contacts. AI cannot pick up on these complexities.”

That was the message from Jamaica’s Director of Tourism, Donovan White, as he addressed the Global Tourism Resilience Conference on February 24 during a panel on “Harnessing Generative Artificial Intelligence for Tourism Resilience.”

As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to revolutionize industries worldwide, concerns have grown about its impact on human roles, particularly in travel and tourism, where personalized experiences and human interactions are key. Over the last decade, AI has been increasingly integrated into tourism, enhancing customer service, streamlining operations, and reducing costs. However, White emphasized that while AI brings significant advantages, it cannot replace the authenticity and personal touch that define Jamaica’s tourism experience.

The panel, featuring industry experts in AI, explored how technology can help fortify the tourism sector against various challenges while also enhancing predictive analytics and automating customer service.

White acknowledged that Jamaica’s tourism sector is embracing AI innovations to improve efficiency and convenience. One such advancement is the AI-powered chatbot, Virtual Jamaica Travel Specialist, which provides 24-hour customer assistance on VisitJamaica.com and can now converse in up to 10 languages. “Jamaica’s enviable 42% visitor repeat rate, however, is because of our warm and authentic hospitality by our people,” White added, underscoring the irreplaceable role of human connection in the industry.

The Jamaica Tourist Board is also leveraging AI-driven data analytics to forecast trends, demand, and customer preferences, enabling more proactive decision-making and resource optimization. This strategic use of AI ensures that Jamaica remains competitive while continuing to prioritize genuine, people-driven experiences.

The 3rd Global Tourism Resilience Conference, held from February 17-19 at Princess Grand in Negril, featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, and workshops focused on navigating challenges and seizing opportunities in the evolving tourism landscape.”

