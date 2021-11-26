Zeiko Lewis Beats Out Trinidadian Archer for Battery’s MVP Award

Bermudian Zeiko Lewis has beaten off competition from Trinidadian Leland Archer to be named Charleston Battery’s most valuable player for the 2021 United Soccer League Championship (USL) season.

The 27-year-old forward was voted by his USL team’s fans for the coveted Nigel Cooper Most Valuable Player Award.

“Thank you to everyone who voted,” Lewis said. “Much appreciated. The work continues.”

- Advertisement -

Lewis scored five goals in 22 appearances in his third season with Charleston during the 2021 campaign.

He also had 10 assists, the fourth highest in the professional league which began its inaugural season in 2011.

Forward Claudio Repetto, midfielders Robbie Crawford of Scotland and Honduran Angelo Kelly, 25-year-old defender Archer and American goalkeeper Joe Kuzminsky were the others in contention for the MVP award.

Lewis was also nominated for the offensive player award along with fellow forwards Nicque Daley, a 20-year-old Jamaican, and Repetto.

Striker Repetto, an Italian who netted a team-high nine goals, ultimately topped the polls for the award.

CMC