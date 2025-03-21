Young talent takes center stage as franchises finalize squads for West Indies Breakout League

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Excitement is building as all six franchises have officially locked in their rosters for the highly anticipated 2025 West Indies Breakout League, following an electrifying player draft.

The tournament, scheduled to run from April 25 to May 10 at the prestigious Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad, promises 17 action-packed matches, showcasing the next generation of Caribbean cricket stars.

A draft shaped by youth and strategy

Ahead of the draft, teams were allowed to retain up to seven players, including a maximum of three between the ages of 27 and 29. The remaining seven spots were filled through the draft, with all selected players required to be 26 years old or younger.

Adding to the competitive edge, each franchise was permitted to sign two players from outside their home territory, ensuring a diverse and dynamic talent pool.

In a strong signal for the future of West Indies cricket, the draft saw an impressive surge of youth, with 15 teenagers securing spots across various teams. This influx of young talent underscores the tournament’s mission to develop emerging players and provide them with a platform to shine.

The finalized squads

With team compositions now set, the stage is primed for a thrilling showcase of Caribbean cricket. Here’s a look at the finalized rosters:

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO LEGIONS: Kamil Pooran, Amir Jangoo, Jyd Goolie, Crystian Thurton, Navin Bidaisee, Mikkel Govia, Joshua James, Joshua Da Silva, McKenny Clarke, Cephas Cooper, Damien Joachim, Shaaron Lewis, Abdul-Raheem Toppin, Johann Layne.

LEEWARD ISLANDS THUNDER: Keacy Carty, Kofi James, Karima Gore, Mikyle Louis, Jewel Andrew, Micah McKenzie, Kenneth Pennyfeather, Nathan Edward, Giovonte Depeiza, Anderson Mahase, Michael Palmer, Jamie Cornelius, Jaden Carmichael, Jedidiah Martin.

WINDWARD ISLANDS INFERNOS: Darel Cyrus, Shadrack Descarte, Shamar Springer, Alick Athanaze, Dillon Douglas, Teddy Bishop, Ackeem Auguste, Ryshon Williams, Avinash Mahabirsingh, Johann Jeremiah, Kyron Phillips, Keon Gaston, Noelle Leo, Lee John.

GUYANA RAINFOREST RANGERS: Nial Smith, Kemol Savory, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmead Nedd, Kevlon Anderson, Riyad Latiff, Rivaldo Clarke, Jediah Blades, Isai Thorne, Richie Looknauth, Zynul Ramsammy, Adrian Sukhwa, Quentin Sampson.

BARBADOS PELICANS: Leniko Boucher, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shaqkere Parris, Kevin Wickham, Zishan Motara, Ramon Simmonds, Junior Sinclair, Demetrius Richards, Shian Brathwaite, Sion Hackett, Nathan Sealy, Amari Goodridge.

JAMAICA TITANS: Deethmar Anderson, Leroy Lugg, Ramaal Lewis, Jeavor Royal, Kirk McKenzie, Jordan Johnson, Tamarie Redwood, Michael Clarke, Govasta Edmond, Reon Edwards, Anthony Dacres, Brian Barnes, Andrew Rambaran, Zion Brathwaite.

A stage for the future of West Indies cricket

With final preparations underway, anticipation is soaring for what promises to be a defining tournament in the Caribbean’s cricketing landscape. As the franchises prepare to battle for supremacy, the spotlight is firmly on the young talents ready to make their mark.

The West Indies Breakout League is more than just a competition—it’s a statement of intent for the future of West Indies cricket. Come April 25, the next wave of Caribbean stars will take center stage.