West Indies suffer ninth straight ODI defeat to Bangladesh

The West Indies crashed to their ninth straight One-Day International defeat to Bangladesh on Sunday, paying dearly for an ordinary batting effort on a sticky wicket at the Guyana National Stadium.

Mustering only 149 for nine in a contest reduced to 41 overs per side after rain delayed the start by 2-¼ hours, West Indies then watched as the Tigers chased down the small target with a whopping 55 balls to spare, sending them to a six-wicket loss in the opening ODI.

For the hosts, it was their first defeat of the multi-format tour after sweeping the Tests and winning the three-match Twenty20 International series 2-0.

“In hindsight, it (total) was definitely not enough but in saying that, it was difficult to get more to be honest, batting first on that track,” said captain Nicholas Pooran, who failed yet again with 18.

“The last wicket [of Anderson Phillip and Jayden Seales] putting on a partnership showed that the guys have a lot of fight in them and it gave us a chance to go out and try to defend this total.

“I think we should’ve started better in the power-play [when we bowled] especially after getting that first wicket. I think if we got one more wicket in that power-play then that makes the game very interesting.”

Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 33 but the knock required 66 deliveries and tail-ender Phillip was the only other player to pass 20 with an unbeaten 21.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam was superb with four for 34 while off-spinner Mehidy Hasan, adjudged Man-of-the-Match, supported with three for 36.

In reply, veteran Mahmudullah struck an unbeaten 41 off 69 balls while Najmul Hossain (37) and captain Tamim Iqbal (33) chipped in to ensure Bangladesh broke their losing streak on tour.

“I think the wicket was difficult, honestly. I think it was difficult for both the teams,” Tamim said.

“Luckily, we won the toss. That was the best part of today’s game.

“Sometimes when you’re getting a lot of help from the wicket you can be a bit too greedy which we didn’t [do] … so it was very pleasing to see the bowling effort.”

West Indies had the worst possible start when the prolific Shai Hope was bowled off his pads first ball by Shoriful at the start of the second over and Kyle Mayers (10) added 31 for the second wicket with Brooks before missing a drive at Mehidy and having his off stump pegged back in the 12th over.

Brooks and Brandon King (8) tried to rebuild the innings before both fell to Shoriful in the 21st over with the score on 55.

King holed out to mid-off off the 31st delivery he faced and Brooks slashed at the very next ball – a wide one – and nicked behind.

Mehidy claimed the key wickets of Rovman Powell (9) and Pooran in successive overs, hitting Powell in front and then bowling Pooran with one that spun back to beat the left-hander’s attempting cut in the 28th over.

Tottering on 110 for nine, West Indies benefitted from an unbroken 39-run last-wicket stand between Phillip (21 not out) and Seales (16 not out), the pair taking advantage of horrific Bangladesh outfielding to eke out precious runs for the hosts.

Staring at a straightforward total, Bangladesh lost Litton Das for one in the third over to a marginal lbw decision but a series of partnerships kept the run chase stable.

Tamim crunched four fours and a six in a 25-ball knock while adding 40 for the second wicket with Najmul, who then put on 49 for the second wicket with Mahmudullah.

Najmul counted five fours in a 46-ball knock before becoming debutant left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie’s first ODI wicket in the 20th over and Mahmudullah, who struck two fours and a six in a measured 69-ball inning, anchored a 40-run, unbroken fifth-wicket partnership with Nurul Hasan (20 not out) to see his side safely home.

CMC