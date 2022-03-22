West Indies Selectors retain same squad for crucial third Test against England

West Indies selectors have retained the same 13-man squad for the final Test against England starting here Thursday, despite the struggles of frontline batsmen John Campbell and Shamarh Brooks.

Neither batsman has made a score of significance over the two Tests in the three-match series but chief selector Desmond Haynes hailed the “fighting spirit from the batting department” which denied England victory bids in both matches.

“We were very impressed with the captain Kraigg Brathwaite showing the fight in both innings and the way he led from the front with the bat,” Haynes said.

“Also, Jermaine Blackwood and the way he played in the first innings to get a century. They batted very well together. We really appreciated the fighting spirit from the batting department.

“We decided to stick with the same squad and want to see them continue to give a big effort in the third Apex Test match.”

The left-handed Campbell, recalled after 12 months, has gathered only 71 runs from four innings at an average of 17 while Brooks, out of the Test side for nearly 15 months, has scrapped 66 runs at an average of 16.

In contrast, veteran opener Kraigg Brathwaite has prospered, his hundred and unbeaten fifty in the Kensington Oval Test, taking his aggregate to 304 runs at an outstanding average of 101.

However, Nkrumah Bonner (173) and vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood (142) are the only other batsmen to pass the 100-run mark for the series.

The third Test, set for the Grenada National Stadium, will be the series decider after the opening Test in Antigua and the second one in Barbados both finished in tame draws on flat tracks.

West Indies are yet to win a Test in three outings at the venue, losing the last against England there by nine wickets, seven years ago.

