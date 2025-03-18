West Ham’s Michail Antonio vows comeback after devastating car crash

On a stormy December day, Michail Antonio’s world came crashing down—literally.

The West Ham and Jamaican international striker lost control of his Ferrari just outside London, the slick roads giving way to disaster as his car slammed into a tree.

The aftermath was grim. Antonio’s femur was broken in four places, his leg “completely shattered.” Emergency surgery followed, with doctors inserting a metal rod into his thigh, secured by four bolts. For a footballer known for his raw power and relentless drive, the injury was as much a psychological blow as a physical one.

But Antonio is not one to be broken, according to the report by the AP.

Confronting the wreckage

Weeks later, the 34-year-old made a sobering visit to a scrapyard to see what remained of his once-luxurious Ferrari. The sight shook him to his core.

“It gave me a weird feeling in my stomach,” he admitted in an interview with the BBC. “It just made me realize how close I was to dying.”

The gravity of that moment was not lost on him. It wasn’t just his football career that had hung in the balance—it was his life.

A grueling road to recovery

Doctors have set his rehabilitation timeline at six to 12 months before his leg fully heals, a daunting wait for any athlete. But Antonio, ever the competitor, is already ahead of schedule.

“I feel like I’m already two to three months ahead of where I should be,” he revealed, his characteristic determination shining through.

And as for the question on every fan’s mind?

“Yes, 100 percent. I will play again,” he said without hesitation.

A father perspective

While Antonio’s career has been marked by remarkable achievements—over 300 appearances for West Ham since joining in 2015—this experience has reshaped his outlook on life.

“The most difficult part is that I almost wasn’t there for my children,” said Antonio, a devoted father of six. “It’s just made me happy, positive about life, because I’ve got another chance at life.”

For Antonio, this journey is no longer just about football. It’s about family, resilience, and a second shot at the life he nearly lost.

A return worth waiting for

Before the accident, Antonio had played in all 14 games of the season, a testament to his enduring impact at West Ham. Now, the countdown to his return has begun. The road ahead will be long and demanding, but if there’s one thing certain about Michail Antonio, it’s that he refuses to be counted out.

“I’ve come this far,” he declared. “I’m not stopping now.”