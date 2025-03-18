Sports

West Ham’s Michail Antonio vows comeback after devastating car crash

Michail Antonio reflects on life after life-altering car crash
West Ham’s Reggae Boy Michail Antonio.
By Ben McLeod

On a stormy December day, Michail Antonio’s world came crashing down—literally.

The West Ham and Jamaican international striker lost control of his Ferrari just outside London, the slick roads giving way to disaster as his car slammed into a tree.

The aftermath was grim. Antonio’s femur was broken in four places, his leg “completely shattered.” Emergency surgery followed, with doctors inserting a metal rod into his thigh, secured by four bolts. For a footballer known for his raw power and relentless drive, the injury was as much a psychological blow as a physical one.

But Antonio is not one to be broken, according to the report by the AP.

Confronting the wreckage

Weeks later, the 34-year-old made a sobering visit to a scrapyard to see what remained of his once-luxurious Ferrari. The sight shook him to his core.

“It gave me a weird feeling in my stomach,” he admitted in an interview with the BBC. “It just made me realize how close I was to dying.”

The gravity of that moment was not lost on him. It wasn’t just his football career that had hung in the balance—it was his life.

A grueling road to recovery

Doctors have set his rehabilitation timeline at six to 12 months before his leg fully heals, a daunting wait for any athlete. But Antonio, ever the competitor, is already ahead of schedule.

“I feel like I’m already two to three months ahead of where I should be,” he revealed, his characteristic determination shining through.

And as for the question on every fan’s mind?

“Yes, 100 percent. I will play again,” he said without hesitation.

A father perspective

While Antonio’s career has been marked by remarkable achievements—over 300 appearances for West Ham since joining in 2015—this experience has reshaped his outlook on life.

“The most difficult part is that I almost wasn’t there for my children,” said Antonio, a devoted father of six. “It’s just made me happy, positive about life, because I’ve got another chance at life.”

For Antonio, this journey is no longer just about football. It’s about family, resilience, and a second shot at the life he nearly lost.

A return worth waiting for

Before the accident, Antonio had played in all 14 games of the season, a testament to his enduring impact at West Ham. Now, the countdown to his return has begun. The road ahead will be long and demanding, but if there’s one thing certain about Michail Antonio, it’s that he refuses to be counted out.

“I’ve come this far,” he declared. “I’m not stopping now.”

More Stories

CONCACAF Gold Cup Jamaica

McClaren puts faith in homegrown talent for CONCACAF Gold Cup showdown

Jamaica’s national football team is set to take the field for the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifiers with an unprecedented level of local representation in...
Jamaica’s Special Olympic

Jamaica Special Olympics team returns home with unmatched success

Jamaica’s Special Olympics delegation is basking in glory after a record-breaking performance at the 2025 World Winter Games in Turin, Italy. The team captured an...
Randy Harris’ historic rise to FIFA’s

Barbadian PM Mia Mottley hails Randy Harris’ historic rise to FIFA’s top ranks

Barbados has taken its place on football’s world stage, marking a historic breakthrough with the election of Randy Harris to the prestigious FIFA Council. In...
India Masters

Rayudu’s blazing 74 powers India Masters past West Indies for IML glory

The West Indies Masters fell short of championship glory yesterday as India Masters, led by a sensational innings from Ambati Rayudu, surged to a...
West Indies Women cruise to victory as Dottin, Matthews deliver masterclass

West Indies Women set for high-stakes clash against Scotland in World Cup Qualifiers

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – The journey to cricket’s grandest stage intensifies as the West Indies Women’s team embarks on its mission to secure...
Ackera Nugent Jamaica

Jamaica names 24-athlete squad for World Indoor Championships for Nanjing

For the upcoming 2025 World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, Jamaica has unveiled a formidable team of 24 athletes and nine officials. The highly anticipated...
Jamaica Scorpions

Jamaica Scorpions strike late as Mindley’s fiery spell seals victory

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Marquino Mindley delivered a searing spell of fast bowling to propel the Jamaica Scorpions to a dramatic 40-run victory over...
West Indies Masters

West Indies Masters edge past Sri Lanka in thrilling semi-final clash

RAIPUR, India – The West Indies Masters delivered a spirited performance to secure a dramatic six-run victory over the Sri Lanka Masters in the...
Grand Slam Track

Grand Slam Track unveils star-studded line-up for historic Kingston Slam

NEW YORK – Grand Slam Track has officially revealed its full roster of 96 elite Racers and Challengers set to ignite the track at...
West-Indies-celebrate

West Indies breakout league set to ignite cricket’s next generation in 2025

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) are set to revolutionize the regional cricketing landscape with the launch of...

