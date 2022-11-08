Weather hurts Red Force quest for points

Rain, then bad light, scuppered Trinidad and Tobago Red Force’s hopes of a third win in the Super50 Cup, forcing a no result with minnows Combined Campuses and Colleges on Monday.

There was nothing complicated about the target of 201 but a protracted rain break at 74 for one after 15 overs resulted in a revised target of 115 from 26 overs.

And when play resumed late in the evening, only another 23 balls were possible before fading light ended the affair, with the reigning champions and Zone A leaders agonisingly close to full points on 97 for one.

- Advertisement -

Opener Kjorn Ottley extended his healthy form with an unbeaten 43 from 59 balls, adding 62 for the first wicket with Test gloveman Joshua Da Silva (22) and a further 35 in an unbroken second wicket stand with Jason Mohammed (23 not out).

Ottley punched five fours in a knock which pushed his tally for the tournament to 193 runs at an impressive average of 48.

Sent in at Queen’s Park Oval earlier, CCC rallied to 200 all out off exactly 50 overs with Kirstan Kallicharan (37), Odain McCatty (28) and Matthew Forde (25) leading the batting effort.

A few small partnerships kept the CCC going even as leg-spinner Imran Khan, with four for 53, along with seamer Terrance Hinds (2-18), off-spinner Jason Mohammed (2-19) and leg-spinner Yannic Cariah (2-37) battered the innings.

Kallicharan struck five fours in a 56-ball knock, posting 33 for the first wicket with Kyle Roopchand (14) and a further 37 for the second with Navin Bidaisee (18).

When two wickets fell for two runs in the space of eight balls, Zavier Burton (23) and captain Denesh Ramdin (12) combined in a 35-run, fourth wicket stand, before Forde and McCatty carved out 55 for the sixth wicket in the best stand of the innings.

CMC/