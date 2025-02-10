Wayne Dover to lead Golden Jaguars in Gold Cup qualifiers as GFF extends interim role

Georgetown, Guyana – The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has opted for continuity and stability, confirming on Saturday afternoon that Wayne Dover will remain interim Head Coach of the Golden Jaguars as they prepare for a high-stakes CONCACAF Gold Cup qualification battle against Guatemala in March.

The decision ensures that the national team maintains a sense of cohesion and direction, as Guyana aims to punch its ticket to the 2025 Gold Cup in June.

Since opening the vacancy for a permanent Head Coach in December, the GFF has been inundated with over 200 applications from candidates across the Caribbean, South America, and beyond. However, the federation has emphasized a rigorous selection process to ensure that the best possible leader is chosen for the long-term growth of Guyana’s footballing future.

“Given the exceptional quality of applicants, we are taking the necessary time to conduct a thorough and diligent evaluation,” the GFF stated. “A final decision will be made by the end of March, with an official announcement to follow.”

For now, Dover remains at the helm, a familiar figure with vast experience in Guyanese football, as the Jaguars brace for a crucial home-and-away series against Guatemala.

Dover’s steady hand in transition

Dover has already proven his ability to navigate a period of transition. Following the departure of former Head Coach Jamaal Shabazz in October 2024, after a challenging debut in CONCACAF Nations League (CNL) League A, Dover stepped in to lead the Jaguars past Barbados in a decisive two-legged tie. That victory secured Guyana’s place in the upcoming Gold Cup qualifiers, setting the stage for their next major challenge.

Now, he has the chance to cement his impact by steering the team through one of the most pivotal series in recent history.

With a coveted Gold Cup berth at stake, the Golden Jaguars must rise to the occasion in what promises to be an electrifying battle against Guatemala. The two-legged series will test the resilience, tactics, and determination of the squad, as they seek to book their spot in one of the most prestigious tournaments in the region.

As the GFF meticulously evaluates its long-term coaching prospects, the federation remains focused on ensuring the best possible leadership for both the immediate campaign and the future of Guyanese football.

For now, the familiar presence of Wayne Dover provides a steady hand in a defining moment, as the Golden Jaguars prepare to fight for their place among CONCACAF’s elite.