Veronica Campbell-Brown Expecting Second Child

Retired Jamaican Olympian Veronica Campbell-Brown is expecting her second child with her husband, Omar.

The eight-time Olympic medallist announced her pregnancy via a post on Instagram on Sunday while celebrating her 40th birthday.

“Four decades! I am grateful to celebrate another milestone with hubby and Avianna, as we excitedly anticipate the arrival of baby number two,” she wrote with a photo of her baby bump.

The retired athlete labeled May 15, 2022, as “the beginning of another year of abundant blessings”.

The couple’s first child Avianna was born in 2019.

Campbell-Brown sprinted at five Olympics from 2000 to 2016, earning eight medals, one shy of the Olympic women’s track and field record. She also excelled at 100m, winning a world title in 2007 and Olympic bronze medals in 2004 and 2012.

In 2021, Veronica Campbell-Brown announced that she was officially hanging up her spikes and retiring from track and field. She said that going forward, her focus will be on parenting and her entrepreneurial and charity ventures including the VCB Foundation.