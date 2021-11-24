Usain Bolt Statue to Be Mounted at Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar

A statue of the fastest man alive, Usain Bolt will be mounted at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida.

Though retired, Bolt, the eight-time Olympic gold medalist and an 11-time World Champion, still owns the world records for 100m (9.58), 200m (19.19) and the 4×100 meters relay (36.84).

The artwork was proposed by Jamaican-American Miramar Commissioner Alexandra Davis, who said the life-sized statue will help to inspire young athletes in South Florida.

“I proposed the Art in Public Places ordinance to be able to promote art throughout the City. The sculpture of the international and world-renowned track and field athlete, Usain Bolt, will be funded in part by the Art in Public Places Fund as well as Art in the Parks capital project. It will spur on economic development and serve as an inspiration for up-and-coming athletes of all ages and backgrounds,” she said.

In recent years, the Ansin Sports Complex has seen the likes of some of the most promising track athletes around the world. In 2021, the Complex hosted two track meets that attracted hundreds of international athletes, more than 5,000 spectators and 30,000 international viewers via live stream.

At the Miramar Invitational that was held on Saturday, April 10, 2021, more than 160 international athletes participated. It was there that Sha’Carri Richardson set a lifetime best 10.72 seconds to win the 100m. The performance moved her to the sixth all-time in the 100m.

On Saturday, June 5, 2021, the NACAC New Life Invitational- World Athletics featured approximately 200 international athletes. At that meet, Jamaican sprinter Briana Williams broke her national U20 record running 10.93 seconds before going on to become the youngest Jamaican to win an Olympic gold medal as a member of Jamaica’s 4x100m relay team in Tokyo. The USA’s Trayvon Bromell also set his personal best and world-leading time of 9.77 seconds at this event.

“We were so thrilled to have welcomed these talented athletes and have them take advantage of the world-class amenities including the FTX Mondo Olympic track at Ansin Sports Complex. We look forward to hosting more international track and field competitions in 2022,” said Davis.

Renowned Jamaican artist Basil Watson has been commissioned to create the sculpture in Usain Bolt’s iconic “TO THE WORLD” pose from a position of kneeling on one knee. The monument is expected to be ready to be mounted by October 2022.

The Miramar Invitational (Saturday, April 9, 2022), the Coach O Invitational (Saturday, June 11, 2022) and the NACAC New Life Invitational (Sunday, June 12, 2022) will be held at the complex where the city will pay tribute to Usain Bolt.