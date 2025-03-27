Sports

Trinidad and Tobago secure Gold Cup berth with commanding victory over Cuba

By Ben McLeod

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The Trinidad and Tobago Soca Warriors delivered a historic performance on Tuesday night, dismantling Cuba 4-0 to clinch their spot in the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The resounding victory, marking their first win on Cuban soil in 17 years, capped off an impressive two-leg tie in which they triumphed 6-1 on aggregate.

Early blow for Cuba, relentless Trinidad and Tobago

The match tilted in the visitors’ favor almost immediately, as Cuba was reduced to 10 men in just the third minute following a red card for Romario Torres. Seizing the advantage, the Soca Warriors wasted no time asserting dominance.

Isaiah Lee ignited the scoring in the 22nd minute, showcasing his precision with a right-footed strike inside the penalty area. The forward doubled his tally in the 37th minute, sending Trinidad and Tobago into halftime with a commanding 2-0 lead.

Kevin Molino extended the advantage in the 51st minute, expertly finishing a well-crafted attacking move. Nathaniel James then put the finishing touches on the triumph in the 84th minute, delivering a clinical left-footed strike into the bottom right corner.

Yorke’s delight and vision for the future

Head coach Dwight Yorke expressed his joy at the team’s accomplishment, emphasizing the significance of their achievement.

“It’s cause for a bit of celebration. We haven’t done the double over Cuba for quite some time,” Yorke remarked. “Going forward now, we have qualified for a major tournament like the Gold Cup. We have a small matter to deal with St Kitts and Nevis on June 6 and Costa Rica on the 10th, so we have some work to do.”

Yorke, however, remained grounded, acknowledging that the team is still in a developmental phase. “From a tactical point of view, we felt that if we became resilient and hard to beat, these players would become desperate. We are a work in progress. Some of these players have only been here 10 days. It’s not going to be perfect, but we continue to build.”

Looking ahead to the Gold Cup challenge

With qualification secured, Trinidad and Tobago now set their sights on further refining their squad as they prepare for the regional showpiece. Upcoming fixtures against St Kitts and Nevis and Costa Rica will serve as key tests as the team looks to build momentum ahead of the Gold Cup.

The Soca Warriors’ emphatic display against Cuba signals a renewed sense of confidence and ambition, setting the stage for what promises to be an exciting campaign in 2025.

