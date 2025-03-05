Trinidad and Tobago crushes Barbados, climbs to top of Super50 Cup standings

Trinidad and Tobago’s women’s cricket team extended their impressive winning streak in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, securing a five-wicket victory over previously unbeaten Barbados in a tense fourth-round clash at St Paul’s Sporting Complex in St. Kitts on Monday.

With this victory, T&T surged to the top of the standings, overtaking Guyana and pushing Barbados down to third place.

Barbados collapses for 76

Winning the toss, T&T opted to put Barbados into bat, a decision that quickly paid off as the Barbadian batting line-up crumbled under relentless pressure.

The only batters to offer resistance were Kycia Knight (20) and Kyshona Knight (23), who managed to reach double figures before the innings collapsed.

Teenage sensation Samara Ramnath delivered a match-winning performance, picking up 3 for 13, while veteran off-spinner Anisa Mohammed showcased her class with 3 for 12.

Adding to the carnage, Steffie Soogrim and Karishma Ramharack both bagged two wickets each, ensuring Barbados was dismissed for a mere 76 runs.

A nervy finish

Chasing a modest total of 77, T&T’s batting lineup faced early struggles on a tricky pitch.

Both openers found it difficult to score fluently, with Shunelle Sawh battling for 29 balls to make just 10 runs. Meanwhile, Britney Cooper chipped in with 17 off 31 balls before becoming part of a middle-order collapse that saw T&T lose four wickets for just 17 runs.

Despite the late wobble, Djenaba Joseph held her nerve, finishing unbeaten on 27 off 54 deliveries to take her team across the finish line at 77 for 5 in 22 overs.

Eyes on the final

With this win, T&T now leads the Super50 Cup standings with one point more than second-placed Guyana. They will next face Guyana at Warner Park, where a victory will secure their place in the final.

The top two teams at the end of the group stage will battle for the championship on Friday at Warner Park.

Guyana and Leeward Islands shine

Elsewhere in the competition, Guyana defeated Windward Islands by seven wickets, while the Leeward Islands pulled off a thrilling upset, edging out defending champions Jamaica by one wicket in a high-scoring clash.

As the tournament nears its decisive phase, T&T will be aiming to maintain their momentum and push for the title in what has been an electrifying Super50 Cup campaign so far.