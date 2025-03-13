Sports

T&T Red Force stun Barbados Pride; Hurricanes and Scorpions pile on runs

Emrit urges Red Force to stay sharp amid Championship break
By Ben McLeod

The West Indies Championship roared into action on Wednesday with a thrilling start to Round 5, as the T&T Red Force delivered a ruthless display at Kensington Oval, dismantling Barbados Pride in spectacular fashion.

The Pride endured a nightmare start, crumbling for just 86 runs in 26.2 overs, as T&T’s pace attack ran riot. Anderson Phillip led the charge with 4-36, while Joshua James (3-8) and Jayden Seales (2-32) ensured there was no respite for the Barbadian batters. Only Kemar Roach (21) and Shai Hope (16) offered a flicker of resistance before the innings was swiftly wrapped up.

Seizing full control, the Red Force stormed to 182-4 at stumps, extending their dominance with a lead of 96 runs. Kamil Pooran top-scored with a composed 60, while Amir Jangoo remained unbeaten on 37. Cephas Cooper added 32, keeping T&T firmly in the driver’s seat. Jason Holder’s 2-35 was the only bright spot for the Pride’s bowling attack, which struggled to contain the visitors.

Hurricanes run wild with batting brilliance

Meanwhile, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, the Leeward Islands Hurricanes produced a batting masterclass, piling up 367-5 against the Combined Campuses and Colleges (CCC).

The standout performance came from Jewel Andrew, who struck a magnificent 122, anchoring the innings alongside Justin Greaves, who remains unbeaten on 102. The duo dominated the CCC bowling attack, putting together a sensational 200-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Andrew, in a stroke-filled 139-ball knock, hammered 12 fours and three sixes before falling to Romario Greaves. His partner, Justin Greaves, displayed patience, facing 196 balls and striking seven boundaries to keep the Hurricanes’ momentum surging forward. Karima Gore (65) and Kadeem Henry (35) also played key supporting roles, while Chemar Holder picked up 2-85 for CCC.

Scorpions flex their batting muscles

Over at Coolidge Cricket Ground, the Jamaica Scorpions asserted their authority with a powerful batting display, posting 332-7 against the West Indies Academy.

Leading from the front was captain John Campbell, who marked his return in style with a superb 101 off 126 balls, decorated with 15 boundaries and two sixes. He found able partners in Javelle Glenn (68) and Odean Smith (51), both of whom contributed crucial half-centuries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

As the day closed, Brad Barnes stood firm on 44 not out, ensuring the Scorpions maintained their dominant position. For the Academy bowlers, Akeem Auguste (2-45) and Jediah Blades (2-46) made the biggest impact.

Rain dampens play in Guyana

The only venue where action was limited was Guyana National Stadium, where rain played the villain, allowing only a partial day’s play in the contest between the Windward Islands Volcanoes and Guyana Harpy Eagles.

By stumps, the Volcanoes reached 77-2, with Jeremy Solozano unbeaten on 43 and Kavem Hodge contributing 17. However, persistent rain meant neither side could truly gain momentum on the opening day.

As the West Indies Championship unfolds, T&T Red Force have taken early control, while Leeward Islands Hurricanes and Jamaica Scorpions have set an electrifying pace with imposing totals. With more action to come, all eyes will be on whether Barbados Pride can mount a fightback, how the Hurricanes and Scorpions build on their strong starts, and if the weather in Guyana allows for a full contest.

