Sprint, hurdles, distance: Grand Slam Track’s electrifying debut in Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The heartbeat of track and field will pound louder than ever as the Grand Slam Track series makes its much-anticipated debut in Kingston, Jamaica, this Friday, April 5.

Spearheaded by four-time Olympic gold medalist Michael Johnson, the series promises a game-changing format designed to elevate the sport beyond its traditional confines.

A revolution for track and field

With four explosive events in Kingston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, Grand Slam Track introduces a high-stakes, head-to-head format, ensuring fans witness nothing but elite competition. The series features 48 contracted athletes competing in every meet, while 48 challengers at each stop keep the battles unpredictable.

For Johnson, this is more than just a track series—it’s a movement.

“Excitement is the name of the game right now,” he told the media. “The athletes are pumped, the fans are eager, and after Kingston, they’ll be counting down the days until Miami and beyond.”

With a groundbreaking prize pool, including US$100,000 for group winners and US$10,000 for eighth-placed finishers, Grand Slam Track offers one of the richest payouts in the sport’s history.

Jamaica hosts a star-studded opening night

The Kingston event boasts a line-up that reads like an Olympic final, featuring 32 Paris Olympic medalists. Among them is American 400m hurdles superstar Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, making her return to competition, and reigning 200m Olympic champion Gabby Thomas.

With powerful sprinters, tenacious distance runners, and world-class hurdlers, the National Stadium in Kingston will be the proving ground for this revolutionary series.

Event preview and start lists

5:42 PM – Women’s 200m dash: A clash of champions

Gabby Thomas, the reigning Olympic 200m gold medalist, headlines a blistering field featuring former world champion Dina Asher-Smith and Marileidy Paulino, the reigning 400m Olympic gold medalist stepping down in distance. With Salwa Eid Naser and Alexis Holmes in the mix, this race promises fireworks.

Start List: Stacey Ann William , Talitha Diggs, Marileidy Paulino, Alexis Holmes, Nickisha Pryce, Salwa Eid Naser, Gabrielle Thomas, Dina Asher-Smith

5:54 PM – Men’s 400m dash: Battle of the quarter-milers

Can Matthew Hudson-Smith, Britain’s 400m bronze medalist, fend off Muzala Samukonga, the rising Zambian sensation? With Vernon Norwood and Jereem Richards also in the hunt, expect a lightning-fast showdown.

Start List: Deandre Watkin, Zandrion Barnes, Vernon Norwood, Jereem Richards, Muzala Samukonga, Matthew Hudson-Smith, Christopher Bailey, Busang Collen Kebinatshipi.

6:04 PM – Women’s 3000m: A test of endurance

The long-distance queens take center stage, featuring Ethiopia’s Ejgayehu Taye and Tsigie Gebreselama, both renowned for their world-class finishes. Elise Cranny and Emily Infeld will represent the American distance elite, looking to upset the African dominance.

Start List: Nozomi Tanaka, Elise Cranny, Emily Infeld, Agnes Jebet Ngetich, Ejgayehu Taye, Tsigie Gebreselama, Hellen Ekalale Lobun, Whittni Morgan.

6:21 PM – Women’s 800m: Middle-distance fireworks

With reigning world champion Mary Moraa and Olympic finalist Natoya Goule-Toppin on the line, expect fast times and fierce finishing kicks in this two-lap thriller. Diribe Welteji and Nikki Hiltz add to a stacked field.

Start List: Susan Lokayo Ejore, Heather MacLean, Natoya Goule-Toppin, Jessica Hull, Diribe Welteji, Nikki Hiltz, Mary Moraa, Sage Hurta-Klecke

6:34 PM – Men’s 400m hurdles: Clarke vs. Dos Santos

Rising Jamaican Roshawn Clarke takes on Olympic champion Alison Dos Santos in what could be an early-season preview of the Paris Olympics final. With CJ Allen and Chris Robinson in the mix, expect a high-intensity battle over the hurdles.

Start List: Assinie Wilson, Chris Robinson, CJ Allen, Roshawn Clarke, Alison Dos Santos, Clement Ducos, Caleb Dean, Malik James-King.

6:46 PM – Women’s 400m hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin reurns!

All eyes will be on Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the Olympic and world record-holder, making her highly anticipated return to competition. She faces Dalilah Muhammad, Shiann Salmon, and Rushell Clayton in a must-watch showdown.

Start List: Dalilah Muhammad, Cathelijn Peeters, Shiann Salmon, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Rushell Clayton, Andrenette Knight, Cassandra Tate.

6:56 PM – Men’s 5000m: Distance Kings collide

A world-class 5K field features Ethiopia’s Hagos Gebrhiwet and Telahun Haile Bekele, alongside Grant Fisher, America’s 10,000m record-holder.

Start List: Charles Philibert-Thiboutot, Grant Fisher, Thierry Ndikumwenayo, Ronald Kwemoi, Hagos Gebrhiwet, Telahun Haile Bekele, Dylan Jacobs, Cooper Teare.

7:21 PM – Men’s 100m dash: A sprint showdown for the ages

The night ends with an explosive 100m clash, featuring world silver medalist Fred Kerley, Oblique Seville, Kenneth Bednarek, and Zharnel Hughes. Expect lightning-fast times in Jamaica’s sprinting mecca.

Start List: Terrence Jones, Courtney Lindsey, Zharnel Hughes, Kenneth Bednarek, Fred Kerley, Oblique Seville, Ackeem Blake, Joseph Fahnbulleh.

The countdown begins

With global broadcast deals secured, including Peacock in the U.S., Eurosport in Europe, and TNT Sports in the UK, fans worldwide will witness history unfold.

Kingston is just the beginning—Miami (May 2-4), Philadelphia (May 30-June 1), and Los Angeles (June 27-29) will continue the Grand Slam Track journey.

The future of track and field starts now.