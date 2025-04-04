Sports

Grand Slam Track and Rekortan join forces to redefine speed and performance

Grand Slam Track
By Ian Burnett

The Grand Slam Track, a bold new chapter in professional track competition founded by four-time Olympic champion Michael Johnson, has announced Rekortan as its Official Track Partner for the inaugural 2025 season.

This groundbreaking partnership will elevate track and field to new heights, ensuring that athletes compete on the highest-quality surfaces across all four Grand Slam Track events in Kingston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. Rekortan, renowned for its innovative track technology, will support track quality and maintenance, oversee warm-up areas, and provide elite-level equipment and surfaces to optimize athlete performance.

A game-changer in Kingston

At the heart of this partnership is Rekortan’s transformation of National Stadium in Kingston, Jamaica—a venue steeped in history and now equipped with a cutting-edge track to host the world’s fastest athletes. The resurfacing project has now been completed, with the newly installed surface set to be unveiled at the Kingston Grand Slam.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rekortan as our Official Track Partner,” said Michael Johnson, Founder and Commissioner of Grand Slam Track. “Rekortan’s history of providing top-quality, best-in-class tracks aligns perfectly with our vision for creating an extraordinary experience for our competing athletes. Their commitment to innovation and performance will ensure that Slams are built on a foundation of speed and precision, continuing to serve communities long after the event comes to a close.”

Rekortan: The gold standard in track performance

With over 50 years of experience, Rekortan is synonymous with speed, durability, and athlete welfare. The brand has produced some of the most record-breaking tracks in history, balancing force reduction and energy return to help competitors achieve peak performance.

“We are delighted to partner with Grand Slam Track and be part of a new era in professional track,” said Tim Jordan, Vice President of Rekortan USA. “We love track and are committed to supporting athletes and coaches around the world by providing the best tracks to showcase their talent. Working in partnership with Grand Slam Track gives us a unique opportunity to help the sport grow.”

Grand Slam Track takes center stage worldwide

The Grand Slam Track series will feature the world’s fastest athletes, including Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Gabby Thomas, Masai Russell, Josh Kerr, Cole Hocker, Yared Nuguse, and Kenny Bednarek.

With the largest prize pool in track and field history, the league has already generated massive global interest. Fans can catch all the action live:

  • Peacock (USA) will provide live streaming.
  • The CW will broadcast weekend coverage of every Slam.
  • TNT Sports (UK & Ireland) and Eurosport (Europe & Asia) will ensure global reach.
  • Additional international broadcast deals will be announced soon.

With anticipation building, tickets for the Grand Slam Track events in Kingston, Miami, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles are now on sale. Secure your spot and witness the fastest, most electrifying races on the planet by visiting GrandSlamTrack.com/events. Stay updated by following @GrandSlamTrack across all social media platforms.

The stage is set, the track is ready, and a new era of speed and competition begins now.

