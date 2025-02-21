Sports

Sport Minister Grange confirms US$350,000 investment in world-class upgrade of National Stadium track
By Ian Burnett

KINGSTON, Jamaica – With the pulse of the island’s rich track and field legacy beating strong, the Jamaican government has announced a full-scale resurfacing of the National Stadium’s running track, ensuring the country’s premier athletes have access to world-class facilities in time for the prestigious Boys’ and Girls’ Championships (Champs) in March.

Minister of Sport, Olivia Grange, made the revelation in a statement Thursday evening, confirming that the government has secured US$350,000 for the ambitious renovation.

Urgent repairs to maintain Jamaica’s athletics excellence

Reflecting on the stadium’s history, Grange noted that it had been nearly 14 years since she first spearheaded the installation of the track and presided over its opening. Over the years, ongoing maintenance efforts have kept the surface in competitive condition, with a major resurfacing last undertaken in 2021. However, recent assessments have determined that a full overhaul is now urgently needed.

“Since then, we’ve performed maintenance work as needed, but the latest assessment has shown the urgent need to completely resurface the track,” Grange explained.

With a narrow window of opportunity between the Gibson McCook Relays on Saturday and the start of Champs in March, authorities have launched an aggressive timeline to complete the project with precision and efficiency.

New supplier, cutting-edge technology

In a move to elevate the track’s quality, the government has engaged a new supplier, Rekortan, an internationally renowned company with 50 years of experience in track development.

“Materials have already been shipped, and engineers are already in the island doing the preparatory work,” Grange confirmed.

The Independence Park Limited, which manages the stadium complex, will oversee the rapid execution of the resurfacing project in collaboration with Grand Slam Track, ensuring that the new high-performance track is installed with the latest advancements in sprinting technology.

Swift execution with government backing

The massive undertaking, set to begin on Sunday, February 23, has received firm backing from Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Finance Minister Fayval Williams, whose support was instrumental in securing the necessary funding.

With work moving at a relentless pace, the new track is expected to not only provide Jamaica’s elite athletes with a top-tier racing surface for Champs but also serve as the grand stage for the highly anticipated Grand Slam Track event in April.

“There is a lot of work to do, but we’re committed to providing the best facilities for the best athletes in the world,” Grange declared.

“We will work as hard as our athletes to ensure Jamaica’s success.”

With the eyes of the global track and field community fixed on Jamaica’s unparalleled sprinting prowess, this monumental upgrade cements the nation’s commitment to maintaining its legendary status in the sport.

As the work unfolds, one thing is certain—Jamaica’s track and field stars will soon have a surface worthy of their world-beating speed.

