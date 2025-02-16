National Stadium track resurfacing faces race against time

KINGSTON – With the nation’s premier high school athletics spectacle, the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys’ and Girls’ Athletics Championships (Champs), just weeks away, concerns are mounting over whether the resurfacing of the National Stadium track will be completed in time.

The ambitious renovation project has been battling the elements, with unpredictable weather posing a significant challenge to the scheduled upgrades. Minister of Sport Olivia Grange has acknowledged the mounting worries, as the nation eagerly anticipates the championship event, scheduled for March 25-29.

Uncertain timeline amid weather woes

Grange, speaking with The Gleaner, assured the public that every effort is being made to complete the track on time, but she emphasized that weather-related setbacks remain beyond their control.

“We are concerned about the timeline, and that is what we are working through … because we cannot run the risk of not having the running surface in good condition for Champs,” she stated.

Despite calls for the resurfacing project to be postponed until after Champs, the Minister maintained that the decision hinges on timing and feasibility.

“We cannot predict the weather, and these are the concerns we have. So just work with us.”

National Stadium’s aging infrastructure under scrutiny

The National Stadium, a cornerstone of Jamaica’s track and field legacy, has long required modernization. Grange reaffirmed that while short-term fixes are being made, the real solution lies in a complete overhaul of the aging facility.

“The stadium is a very old facility, so as you fix one thing, another thing goes because it is old. We have tried our best over time to hold it together and do the best we can, and that is why we have made the determination that we are going to rebuild the facility.”

She revealed that plans for the stadium’s major reconstruction are already in motion.

Breaking ground on a new National Stadium

Grange disclosed that the government has signed contracts for feasibility studies and preliminary work on the stadium’s redevelopment. If all goes according to plan, the project will see ground-breaking later this year, with a modernized, world-class facility expected by year-end.

“We have already signed the contract for the feasibility and the preliminary work to be done. We hope to break ground later this year.”

As the clock ticks down to Champs, athletes, coaches, and fans alike remain anxious over the fate of the National Stadium track. With the unpredictable Jamaican climate dictating the pace of the resurfacing, all eyes are on whether the race against time will be won.

One thing is certain—Jamaica’s commitment to athletics excellence is unwavering, and while the track may face hurdles now, the vision for a state-of-the-art stadium promises a brighter future for the nation’s sporting legacy.