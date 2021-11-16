Skipper Taylor hails team batting, downplays personal milestone

KARACHI, Pakistan (CMC) – Captain Stafanie Taylor has praised the application of her batting unit following West Indies Women’s clean sweep of Pakistan in their three-match One-Day International Series.

The Caribbean side trounced the hosts by six wickets on Sunday to wrap up an impressive tour, the result coming on the back of a 45-run win in the first ODI and a 37-run victory in the second game last week.

Taylor, who hit an unbeaten hundred in Sunday’s win, hailed the return of Shemaine Campbelle who spent a year out of the side with injury, along with the form of Chedean Nation and Deandra Dottin.

“It’s really nice to see someone like Campbelle coming back into the squad. She’s been out for a while and the way how she played I think is commendable,” Taylor explained.

“It was really nice to see Chedean get some runs. It’s her first ODI fifty – I didn’t even know that – but the way she batted was brilliant.

“I think it was actually nice for Deandra’s confidence too, getting a hundred. I know she didn’t do as well as she would’ve liked in the last tour, so it was really nice for her to get those runs.”

While Campbelle did not get big scores, she featured in key partnerships in both the first and second ODIs, which proved key to West Indies Women putting up winning totals.

Dottin, meanwhile, struck a career-best 132 in the opening match when her side piled up 253 while Nation stroked an unbeaten 51 as the tourists chased down 227 to win the final game.

Taylor, who missed her side’s last outing in the Caribbean when West Indies Women were thrashed 4-1 by South Africa Women, looked in good touch with 102 not out.

The hundred was her second of the year following an unbeaten 105 against Pakistan Women in the Caribbean five months ago, and also took her past 5 000 runs in ODIs.

“I never check my stats so that (passing 5 000 runs) was probably far from my mind but it’s really nice to reach such a milestone and I hope I can continue to do that for West Indies,” Taylor said.

“I’ve never worried about myself but I love scoring runs. I love batting and once the team wins I’m really happy about that. I was hoping to get a hundred against a top team so that’s been something I’ve been working on.”

Taylor is third on the all-time list of leading run-scorers in ODIs but second among active players, only behind India stroke-maker Mithali Raj.