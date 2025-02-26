Sports

Simmons, Smith shine as West Indies Masters triumph over Australia in IML showdown

 Lendl Simmons West Indies Masters 
Opener Lendl Simmons pulls en route to his half-century against Jamaica Tallawahs on Sunday. (Photo courtesy CPL Media)
By Ben McLeod

NAVI MUMBAI, India – In a dazzling display of power-hitting, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith unleashed a barrage of boundaries to propel West Indies Masters to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Australia Masters in a high-scoring spectacle at the International Masters League (IML) on Monday.

Batting under the lights at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, Simmons produced a breath-taking knock of 94 off just 44 deliveries, dispatching eight colossal sixes and six exquisite fours. Smith, equally destructive, hammered a quick-fire 51 off 29 balls, laced with 10 boundaries and a towering six, as the Caribbean side chased down an imposing 216 for eight in 20 overs, crossing the finish line at 220 for three in 19.2 overs.

Their stunning performances overshadowed an equally remarkable innings from Australia’s Shane Watson, who carved out a blistering 107 off 52 balls, but ultimately found himself on the losing end of a run-fest.

Watson’s heroics lift Australia to formidable total

Electing to bat first, Australia Masters rode on the brilliance of Shane Watson, whose century was a masterclass in clean hitting. The former Australian all-rounder stitched together crucial partnerships to propel his side to a competitive total.

He first combined with Ben Dunk for a 34-run opening stand, before forming an 83-run partnership with Callum Ferguson (13 off 15 balls). Watson then added 54 explosive runs alongside Daniel Christian (32 off 15 balls), ensuring Australia reached a challenging total of 216 for eight.

However, the West Indian bowlers had their moments. Ashley Nurse was the standout performer, delivering a disciplined spell of 3 for 16 in just three overs, while Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor claimed two wickets apiece, preventing Australia from running away with an even bigger total.

Simmons and Smith take charge of the chase

The chase began with Dwayne Smith setting the tempo, his authoritative stroke play keeping the run rate in check. The right-hander dazzled with crisp drives and aggressive pulls, ensuring West Indies Masters stayed ahead of the required rate.

But the real fireworks came from Lendl Simmons, who unleashed an unstoppable onslaught. The 41-year-old batting maestro was in imperious form, dispatching the ball to all parts of the ground with effortless aggression.

As wickets fell around him, West Indies captain Brian Lara stepped in, adding a touch of class to the innings. His crucial 33 off 21 balls provided stability, as he and Simmons stitched together a vital 99-run partnership, keeping the Caribbean chase firmly on track.

Final flourish seals the victory

With 38 runs needed off the final three overs, tension loomed, but Simmons and Chadwick Walton (unbeaten 23 off 11 balls) absorbed the pressure brilliantly. They dismantled Daniel Christian’s over with three well-timed boundaries, easing the nerves in the dugout.

With four deliveries to spare, Walton delivered the finishing blow, sealing the deal in emphatic fashion. The final score of 220 for three underlined the dominance of the West Indies Masters, as they overpowered Australia in an electrifying contest.

A night of dazzling stroke play, audacious hitting, and a thrilling chase—West Indies Masters had once again reminded the cricketing world of their timeless brilliance.

More Stories

Jamaica Women Super 50 Cup

Jamaica Women crush T&T to launch title defense in style

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – Jamaica Women, the reigning queens of the CG United Women’s Super 50 Cup, launched their title defense in emphatic fashion, securing a decisive 51-run...
Reggae Girlz head coach Hubert Busby

Busby praises Reggae Girlz’ growth despite missed opportunities in 2-0 Peru victory

Head coach Hubert Busby Jr. walked away from the Reggae Girlz’ 2-0 victory over Peru on Monday with a sense of measured satisfaction. While Jamaica controlled the game with relentless attacking...
Nicaragua CONCACAF

Caribbean sides overwhelmed as Nicaragua and Costa Rica dominate U-20 Qualifiers

MIAMI, Florida – It was a day to forget for St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Cayman Islands, as both teams endured humbling defeats in the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Qualifiers on Saturday. St....
Julien Alfred and Charles reign supreme as St. Lucia’s best athletes of 2024

National pride soars as St. Lucia Cross awarded to cricket, track, and high jump legends

CASTRIES, St. Lucia – In a moment of national reverence and celebration, St. Lucia has honored three of its most illustrious sporting figures—Daren Julius Garvey Sammy,...
Jamaica’s Under-20 Reggae Girlz

Young Reggae Girlz overwhelm St. Kitts in a commanding 4-0 victory

Jamaica’s Under-20 Reggae Girlz continued their scintillating run in the CONCACAF Girls’ U20 Qualifiers, delivering a resounding 4-0 thrashing of St. Kitts and Nevis...
Geoffrey Maxwell

Jamaican football icon Geoffrey Maxwell remembered for his tactical brilliance and leadership

KINGSTON, JAMAICA – The football fraternity is in mourning following the passing of Geoffrey Maxwell, a towering figure in Jamaican football whose strategic brilliance, unwavering leadership, and deep love...
Azim Bassarath CWI

Bassarath asserts confidence in CWI leadership as election nears

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – With Cricket West Indies (CWI) elections fast approaching, Vice President Azim Bassarath has exuded unwavering confidence in both himself...
Guyana president Irfaan Ali

Dr. Irfaan Ali appointed new chair of CARICOM cricket subcommittee

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados – In a significant transition for the governance of West Indies cricket, Guyana’s President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, has been appointed as the...
Former West Indies batsman Ricardo Powell 

Powell blasts ICC’s potential West Indies demotion, calls for unity and support for Coach Sammy

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad – The storm clouds of controversy have gathered over international cricket, as former West Indies batsman Ricardo Powell has vehemently opposed the International Cricket Council’s...
Geoffrey Maxwell

Geoffrey Maxwell, former Jamaica footballer and coach, has died

Former Jamaica national footballer and coach Geoffrey Maxwell has died. He passed away on Saturday morning after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Maxwell, who played...

Company

