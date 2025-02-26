Simmons, Smith shine as West Indies Masters triumph over Australia in IML showdown

NAVI MUMBAI, India – In a dazzling display of power-hitting, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith unleashed a barrage of boundaries to propel West Indies Masters to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Australia Masters in a high-scoring spectacle at the International Masters League (IML) on Monday.

Batting under the lights at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, Simmons produced a breath-taking knock of 94 off just 44 deliveries, dispatching eight colossal sixes and six exquisite fours. Smith, equally destructive, hammered a quick-fire 51 off 29 balls, laced with 10 boundaries and a towering six, as the Caribbean side chased down an imposing 216 for eight in 20 overs, crossing the finish line at 220 for three in 19.2 overs.

Their stunning performances overshadowed an equally remarkable innings from Australia’s Shane Watson, who carved out a blistering 107 off 52 balls, but ultimately found himself on the losing end of a run-fest.

Watson’s heroics lift Australia to formidable total

Electing to bat first, Australia Masters rode on the brilliance of Shane Watson, whose century was a masterclass in clean hitting. The former Australian all-rounder stitched together crucial partnerships to propel his side to a competitive total.

He first combined with Ben Dunk for a 34-run opening stand, before forming an 83-run partnership with Callum Ferguson (13 off 15 balls). Watson then added 54 explosive runs alongside Daniel Christian (32 off 15 balls), ensuring Australia reached a challenging total of 216 for eight.

However, the West Indian bowlers had their moments. Ashley Nurse was the standout performer, delivering a disciplined spell of 3 for 16 in just three overs, while Ravi Rampaul and Jerome Taylor claimed two wickets apiece, preventing Australia from running away with an even bigger total.

Simmons and Smith take charge of the chase

The chase began with Dwayne Smith setting the tempo, his authoritative stroke play keeping the run rate in check. The right-hander dazzled with crisp drives and aggressive pulls, ensuring West Indies Masters stayed ahead of the required rate.

But the real fireworks came from Lendl Simmons, who unleashed an unstoppable onslaught. The 41-year-old batting maestro was in imperious form, dispatching the ball to all parts of the ground with effortless aggression.

As wickets fell around him, West Indies captain Brian Lara stepped in, adding a touch of class to the innings. His crucial 33 off 21 balls provided stability, as he and Simmons stitched together a vital 99-run partnership, keeping the Caribbean chase firmly on track.

Final flourish seals the victory

With 38 runs needed off the final three overs, tension loomed, but Simmons and Chadwick Walton (unbeaten 23 off 11 balls) absorbed the pressure brilliantly. They dismantled Daniel Christian’s over with three well-timed boundaries, easing the nerves in the dugout.

With four deliveries to spare, Walton delivered the finishing blow, sealing the deal in emphatic fashion. The final score of 220 for three underlined the dominance of the West Indies Masters, as they overpowered Australia in an electrifying contest.

A night of dazzling stroke play, audacious hitting, and a thrilling chase—West Indies Masters had once again reminded the cricketing world of their timeless brilliance.