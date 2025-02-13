Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce honored with Key to Kingston; donates US$50,000 to Wolmer’s Girls

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was celebrated with a hero’s welcome at her alma mater, Wolmer’s High School for Girls, as she received the prestigious Key to the City of Kingston.

In a moment that exemplified both her deep gratitude and unwavering commitment to giving back, Fraser-Pryce surprised the school with a staggering donation of US $50,000—nearly JMD $8 million—to support student development.

The ceremony, organized by the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), honored Fraser-Pryce not only for her dominance on the track but also for her contributions to Jamaican youth and community development.

“This follows a resolution approved in September 2024,” said Kingston Mayor Andrew Swaby. “It is to honor her at the school where she first showcased her extraordinary talent and where she remains an inspiration to many Jamaicans. This is more than an accolade; it is a recognition of her immense contributions to Jamaica’s global reputation in athletics and her unwavering commitment to uplifting young people.”

The five-time World 100m Champion and three-time Olympic gold medalist expressed immense gratitude, calling the moment a “full-circle” experience.

“From Waterhouse to Wolmer’s to the World stage, I don’t think you understand the power of community and how much the journey that has been rooted in strength, faith, and perseverance started here at Wolmer’s,” Fraser-Pryce said.

“I am beyond grateful for this honor. I don’t take this lightly because I believe in impact. I believe in making sure that the next generation that comes after me will understand the importance of trusting the timing of your life, of trusting that God is good and does good, and He will, at the right time, make everything possible.”

Giving back to the next generation

Fraser-Pryce’s donation reflects her long-standing dedication to youth development. Through her Pocket Rocket Foundation, she has provided scholarships and support for young athletes, and her contributions extend far beyond the track.

“I walked into Wolmer’s for the first time in 1999 and it changed my life,” she reflected. “Being here was a moment that, not only for me but for those who I’ve encountered, has always poured into me, from the nurse to the librarian to Mrs. Montague to Mr. Carr.”

Colleen Montague, Wolmer’s Trust High School for Girls principal, praised Fraser-Pryce’s unselfish nature.

“It’s hard to stay mad with her, even when she was in high school,” Montague said with a laugh. “Shelly is unselfish in her nature, and she has endeared everyone to her. Over the past 10 years, I’ve worked alongside others as directors for the Pocket Rocket Foundation. We support her passion and energy directed into initiatives such as her Christmas Treat, Six-a-Side Football Tournament, and the Pocket Rocket scholarships—seeking to expand opportunities and improve the lives of children and families in the communities of Waterhouse and Ewarton.”

A national treasure

Beyond her on-field dominance, Fraser-Pryce remains a symbol of perseverance, grace, and national pride. During the ceremony, Mayor Swaby also announced that Ashoka Road in Waterhouse, where Fraser-Pryce grew up, will be renamed Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Drive—a testament to her enduring legacy.

Sponsors Digicel Jamaica and GraceKennedy, both of whom have supported Fraser-Pryce throughout her career, also paid tribute to her achievements.

“We have watched her evolve from a young, promising sprinter to a global icon,” said Frank James, CEO of GraceKennedy. “Through every race, every triumph, and even through difficult moments, she has represented the Grace brand with distinction.”

Tari Lovell, Digicel’s Chief Marketing Officer, echoed similar sentiments, calling her “a national treasure, a global icon, and the embodiment of perseverance and grace.”

Fraser-Pryce’s journey—from a young girl in Waterhouse to a world champion, Olympic icon, and now a philanthropist—is a story of determination and giving back. Her latest honor and generous donation solidify her place not just in the history books of athletics, but in the hearts of Jamaicans for generations to come.