Shaw nets third as Man City stretch winning streak

Reggae Girl Khadija “Bunny” Shaw produced more magic as she continued her brilliant goal-scoring form, wrapping up Manchester City’s 3-0 English FA Women’s League Cup Group B victory over Sunderland at Academy Stadium on Sunday.

Shaw, 25, who is the joint top scorer in the Women’s Super League with eight goals in seven matches, bagged the third against visitors Sunderland in the 59th minute.

Gareth Taylor’s side played with poise as they stretched their winning streak to seven games in a row across all competitions. Steph Houghton fed the ball into the path of Shaw, who took a light touch and fired it into the back of the net.

- Advertisement -

Shaw has scored 11 goals in all club competitions this season – and also netted once for the Reggae Girlz in a recent drawn two-match series against Paraguay in her native Jamaica.

“During the first half, Shaw struggled to get involved as she was hugely outnumbered while playing high on the last defender’s shoulder as she was instantly surrounded by red and white shirts whenever she received the ball,” said the Manchester Evening News after Sunday’s easy win.

“But once she dropped deeper in the second half, Shaw was able to produce the magic that is expected in her performances.”

- Advertisement -

Julie Blakstad had opened the scoring after only eight minutes with Australia winger Hayley Raso netting the second just after the break.

Two of Khadija Shaw’s Reggae Girlz teammates were also in action. Midfielder Drew Spence helped Tottenham Hotspur thrash Coventry United 5-1 in Group E, but Shania Hayles was on the losing side as Bristol City went down 2-1 at Charlton Athletic in Group D.

The competition has five groups, with the winners of each section, along with one best-placed runner-up, advancing to the quarter-finals where they will be joined by Chelsea and Arsenal.

CMC/