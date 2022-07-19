Shanieka Ricketts lands silver in triple jump final 

Triple jumper Shanieka Ricketts repeated her Doha 2019 World Athletics Championships silver medal performance with a season’s best 14.89m inside Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, on Monday.

The 30-year-old finished a disappointing fourth place at the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year.

On Monday the event was won by Venezuela’s world record holder, Yulimar Rojas, with a world-leading 15.47m, with American Tori Franklin next with a season’s best 14.72m.

Jamaica thus increased their medal could by one, and a total of four (one gold, two silver and one bronze).

Ricketts was accompanied by two other Jamaicans in the event. Kimberly Williams finished in seventh place with 14.29m, while the new kid on the block, Ackelia Smith rounded out the field with 13.90m.

Elsewhere, all three medallists in the women’s 100m final advanced to the 200m after easy qualification. They will contest the semi-finals on Tuesday.

But only two of the three men advanced to Tuesday’s 200m semi-finals. Rasheed Dwyer ran third in heat seven in a season-best 20.29 seconds, and Yohan Blake finished fourth in his heat with 20.35 to advance as one of the fastest losers.

There was no luck for Akeem Bloomfield who ran 20.56 seconds in his heat.

Also on Tuesday, when only the afternoon session is slated, Jaheel Hyde will run from lane seven in the 400m hurdles final, while Fedrick Dacres and Traves Smikle will contest the men’s discus throw final, while the women’s 400m hurdles will be contested with Janieve Russell running in Heat Two; Shiann Salmon in Heat Four and Rushell Clayton in Heat Five.

In the women’s high jump final slated for Tuesday, Jamaica will be represented by Lamara Distin and Kimberly Williamson.